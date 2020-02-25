Kings of Leon return to London after 3 years, for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park on Sunday 28th June 2020. They will be joined by Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon, plus more to be announced. Also announced are two arena dates including Newcastle Utilita Arena on Tuesday 7th July 2020.

Their 7th album WALLS was their first to simultaneously debut at #1 in the UK and USA. It also continued a run of 5 consecutive albums to debut at #1 in the UK. Recent Festival headline appearances have included Lollapalooza in Brazil, Chile & Berlin (twice), Rock Werchter, Benicàssim, Mexico’s Pal Norte to a crowd of over 100,000 people, as well as Reading & Leeds in the UK, & more.

