Lord Mayor Supports People’s Kitchen

The Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Councillor Henry Gallagher, has announced his support for The People’s Kitchen as one of his chosen charities during his term in office.

Founded in 1985, The People’s Kitchen provides free hot meals, friendship, and practical support to vulnerable people in Newcastle. Run entirely by volunteers, the charity serves hundreds of meals every day and offers a vital sense of community to those most in need.

Councillor Gallagher said he was deeply moved after visiting The People’s Kitchen during its Christmas event last year.

“What really struck me was the warmth and happiness inside, despite the freezing cold outside,” he said. “People were sharing food, stories and laughter—and the volunteers were incredible. Their compassion and commitment were truly inspiring. Supporting The People’s Kitchen this year was an easy choice.”

As part of his role, the Lord Mayor will help raise funds and awareness for the charity through civic events and community activities.

“Part of my job is to shine a light on the organisations that make Newcastle such a caring and resilient city,” he added. “The People’s Kitchen deserves all the recognition it can get.”

Maggie Pavlou, Trustee at The People’s Kitchen, welcomed the Lord Mayor’s support:

“We’re honoured to have the Lord Mayor championing our work this year. His involvement reminds the city that kindness costs nothing but changes lives. Every day, our volunteers provide hot meals, friendship, and hope to those who need it most—and having the Lord Mayor’s encouragement means the world to us.”

The Lord Mayor is also supporting another local cause, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, which provides free transport and companionship for cancer patients travelling to hospital for treatment.

“Both organisations do incredible work in our region,” Councillor Gallagher said. “They make a real difference to people’s lives, and it’s a privilege to support them.”

To help The People’s Kitchen www.justgiving.com/campaign/peopleskitchen2025

To help Daft as a Brush www.daftasabrush.org.uk