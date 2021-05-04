Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced a new title, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, will be coming soon to Steam® via Early Access beginning May 13, 2021. During Early Access, the game will be available from $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 RRP. It will also be arriving on Nintendo Switch™ in 2022.

Official Website – www.konami.com/games/getsufumaden

Official Twitter Page – twitter.com/GetsuFumaDen_EN

Official Discord Server –discord.gg/JrQ6x5P9hM

Developed by indie studio GuruGuru, alongside Konami Digital Entertainment, GetsuFumaDen features roguevania 2D action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through the stroke of traditional Japanese art. Players will descend into the beautiful and harrowing Ukiyo-e style stages of the underworld while mastering an arsenal of weapons and equipment that can be paired to suit a variety of playstyles.

GetsuFumaDen features highly strategic combat based on the spacing and timing aspects unique to Japanese martial arts. Fearsome bosses and ever-changing layouts will challenge players while allowing them to grow stronger with each attempt.

After 1,000 years of peace, the seal to the gate of hell has been ripped open and a flood of evil spirits have been released into the world. As it stands at the brink of destruction, Getsu Fuma must take on the helm as the leader of his clan and delve into the pits of hell to rip out the evil at its core.

Shin Murato, Producer of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon at Konami Digital Entertainment Co. commented, “Having an Early Access period gives us a great opportunity to build a community for GetsuFumaDenand ensure the game is as strong as possible. Throughout this period, we want to utilise user feedback and foster an active discussion to increase the quality of the game. We will work very closely with our community to help bring this game to life through content review, bug fixes, and balancing. Our focus is on Early Access at the moment; we will share more details about Nintendo Switch in the future.”

“Working closely with KONAMI and bringing GetsuFumaDen to life is a thrilling project for us,” said Yuki Yamashita, Director at GuruGuru. “We look forward to entering Early Access and actively working in partnership with the community on a title that speaks to our passion about design, visuals, and story. We’re excited to hear the community’s feedback with a goal to shape and evolve the game as we move forward in development.”

Avid retro fans may recall the original Getsu Fūma Den, released exclusively in Japan on Famicom systems in 1987. It is a 2D, side-scrolling action RPG, often praised for how it switches between 2D platforming and first-person, pseudo-3D style exploration. Users who buy the Early Access version of GetsuFumaDen will receive a port of the original Japanese Famicom edition as a bonus, along with a digital artbook and original mini soundtrack.

More information regarding GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will be available soon via the official website and social media channels. A trailer for the game can be seen here.