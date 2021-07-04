Kumho has been appointed as the sole tyre supplier to Renault for its all-new hybrid Arkana compact SUV model. The chosen tyre is the ECSTA HS51, the company’s top-selling pattern that achieved outright victory in Auto Bild magazine’s most recent summer tyre test, and which will be supplied to Renault in sizes 215/60R17 and 215/55R18.

The HS51 has been continuously upgraded as a result of Kumho’s experience of supplying product to a variety of major global car manufacturers. The company conducted simulations by leveraging virtual product development (VPD) and employed a range of measurement devices to identify optimum specifications. It also adopted anti-wear rubber and high-grip resin to maximise braking performance and wear resistance. It was these qualities and more that resulted in the HS51 not only winning the Auto Bild test but also receiving one of the magazine’s coveted ‘Exemplary’ badges. In making the awards, the testers specifically commended the tyre for its precise steering response, secure wet grip, well-balanced handling, short braking distance, low wear rate and affordable price. The pattern has also earned an iF Design Award, one of the world’s three most prestigious such accolades.

The new Arkana is already available in France, Germany, Italy and Spain and can now be pre-ordered in the UK for Autumn delivery. Kumho’s involvement with the newcomer follows on from successful supply agreements with Renault over both its Captur and Koleos models.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Kim Insoo, Senior Vice President of OE Sales at Kumho Tire, said: “We are excited to be providing tyres for the new Arkana and, in line with the trend which has seen SUVs overtake saloons in popularity, will continue striving to make quality SUV tyres that deliver ever more value for our customers.”

For further information on Kumho and its products for SUVs, passenger cars, vans, trucks and motorsport use see www.kumhotyre.co.uk.