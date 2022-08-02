Kynren – an epic tale of England – returns to its spectacular Bishop Auckland stage on August 6 for a run of six Saturday performances until September 10.

The open-air show offers enthralling live summer entertainment which delivers thrills, shocks, tears, laughs, goosebumps and gasps for all the family to experience.

Anne-Isabelle Daulon, chief executive of charity 11Arches, which produces the shows, said: “We are delighted to be staging six performances during the summer holidays, following on from the success of our Jubilee show in June. Kynren is a wonderful spectacle which appeals to all ages, providing an exhilarating gallop through 2,000 years of history in 90 minutes.”

The Platinum Jubilee performance in June drew praise from a wide cross-section of the audience, who were mesmerised by the breathless dash through the ages.

Commenting on the Raring2Go! website, Jenny Eyres, from Harrogate, said: “An experience I’ll never forget. This was an utterly magical experience and the biggest production I’ve ever seen. Every time I thought it couldn’t possibly get any bigger or better something new emerged from the water or flew through the sky. Kynren means ‘Generations’, and this is definitely a production for every single generation to come and see.”

The show begins with a boy called Arthur accidentally kicking a football through a window of a hunting lodge at Auckland Castle.

The scene echoes an event that took place in the 1880s, when a young cleric’s exuberant kick led to the retired Bishop of Durham banishing football in the castle grounds. That prompted the birth of Bishop Auckland FC – one of the most successful amateur football clubs of all time.

Arthur then steps into the Gatehouse of Time to take the audience on a thrill-a-minute journey which shines the spotlight on the Romans, Vikings, Norman Conquest, English Civil War, the Age of Steam, World War I Christmas truce, the Queen’s Coronation and lots more besides.

Audiences watch from the 8,000-seater tribune which provides panoramic views across the giant outdoor stage. Join young Arthur on his epic quest, with rebellions, wars, magic, majesty, celebration and heartache in a dazzling outdoor-theatre spectacular.

More than 1,000 cast and crew put on the show, which starts at sunset and ends in starlight with an epic firework finale.

Grant Younger, who travels all over the country fitting shop fronts for trade retailer Screwfix, is a volunteer Viking in the show.

He said: “I absolutely love it. We’re all volunteers – or Archers as we’re known – and we’re like one big family. I’ve made so many friends and opened so many doors since I’ve been doing it. It’s hard to put into words just how much it means to me.”

Kynren provides a pre-booked Park and Ride bus service and there is designated parking for Blue Badge Holders, subject to availability.

Gates open two and a half hours before the start of each show, allowing visitors the opportunity to arrive early for food and drink, whilst enjoying live jazz on the lake stage.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.11arches.com

Adults from £26, Under 18 from £16, Children aged 3 and under go free when sat on an adult’s knee. All Kynren prices published exclude a £1 booking fee per ticket.

Kynren is performed at 11Arches Park, Flatts Farm, Bishop Auckland, County Durham DL14 7SF.

Email enquiries@11arches.com or call 01388 436033.

Editor’s Notes: Kynren – An Epic Tale of England is produced by 11Arches, a registered charity, whose objective is to produce world class shows and attractions, underpinned by an innovative and engaging arts, education and community development programme.