Introducing L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta – the multi-city national tour is set to remix the vibes of a club, with the best ever beats & latest songs from the upcoming L.O.L. Surprise! movie, never-before-seen dance moves and the ultimate Instagrammable sets.

Plus, for the first time in the UK, holograms will be used as part of a live family tour!

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta is the exciting new live show giving fans of the fierce, fun and fearless L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls the chance to party alongside their BFFs and B.B.s at Utilita Arena Newcastle on 29 & 30 January 2022.

Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious and friends are getting ready to surprise their fans with a new live tour – a UK first – which will dazzle families across the country, with tickets going on venue pre-sale 24 August, Ticketmaster pre-sale 25 August, and general sale 27 August.

Produced by Carter Entertainment, this widely anticipated and innovative production is inviting fans to stand out from the crowd and get runway ready with their favourite dolls. Featuring spectacular choreography, elaborate sets, flawless costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert come dance party for the whole family to enjoy. It’s also set to be the first ever family show in the UK to use holograms… or should that be holoGLAMS!

The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. Luckily, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are on hand to help her realise – through show stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing – that B.B.s don’t fit into just one box and all that matters is being yourself and having fun.

Along the way Mallory and the dolls are joined by many of their well-known friends, as well as dancing, singing life size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious , leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish. Fans will be invited to Get Up and Dance and sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits with their fashionable BFFs and fellow B.B.s in this concert style ride made for the entire family!

Samantha Wilson, Marketing Director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK™ said:

“ We’re delighted to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK. It’s such an exciting moment for us. We always love an opportunity to surprise fans, so the prospect of working with Carter Entertainment on this brand-new show was one we couldn’t turn down. It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls. We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget!”

Tony Worgan and Adam Carr, Co-Founders of Carter Entertainment said:

“ We can’t wait for the UK to experience L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party this winter, and we’re delighted to have VisitMalta as the official destination sponsor. The show is so much more than a family experience, it’s a concert and dance party all rolled into one. Throughout the 90-minute show there will be creative sets, brand new choreography and everything from projections to confetti blasts. We knew we wanted to take the show to the next level and surprise fans, which is why it’s exciting to be the first UK family show to include holograms. We look forward to UK families coming together to see the show for the very first time.”

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta

Utilita Arena Newcastle

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 January 2022

Tickets from £15.00