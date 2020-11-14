A Lakeland hotel has been shortlisted for a national accolade for the quality and surroundings of its outdoor spa facilities.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa on the shores of Windermere is in the running for the Best Outdoor Facilities Award entry at the UK’s Good Spa Guide Awards.

This year’s awards, which recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the spa industry, will be decided in a ‘virtual’ ceremony to be held on the evening of 24 November 2020.

The awards criteria will look at the facilities’ wellbeing elements, the surrounding environment, additional outdoor experiences for guests to enjoy, and how the outdoor offering combines with indoor facilities.

Annabel Berry from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, which manages The Spa at Low Wood Bay, says: “All our outdoor facilities have spectacular views over Lake Windermere and across to the Langdale Pikes, allowing our guests to immerse themselves not only in a relaxing outdoor thermal experience, but also in the beauty of the World Heritage site.

“On a winter’s day the snow-capped fells provide the ideal panorama for guests’ physical and mental wellbeing, whether from our hot tubs, our infinity pool or the fell-side sauna. We think we have a truly unique spa experience for our guests here which will hopefully put us firmly in the frame for the award.”

The refurbished hotel and extended spa is part of the multi-million redevelopment of Low Wood Bay which was completed in 2019. This included the addition of the indoor and outdoor spa areas, the Winander Club and new restaurant Blue Smoke on the Bay.

The spa and health club also features a swimming pool, large steam room, express beauty treatment rooms, infra-red sauna and modern changing facilities.

To find out more about the spa at Low Wood Bay, visit englishlakes.co.uk/low-wood-bay/the-spa-at-low-wood-bay/ or for English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues visit englishlakes.co.uk