Lancashire Police strengthens its response fleet with delivery of more than 120 new Škoda cars

Lancashire Police has added more than 120 new Škodas to its response fleet covering a range of diverse roles across the county

More than 90 Škoda Scalas will be used for day-to-day policing duties, patrolling neighbourhoods as the workhorse of the force

A total of 21 Superb Hatches join the Roads Policing Unit, while Kamiq training vehicles and five Karoqs for rural duties, also strengthen the fleet

Škoda’s reputation for its fleet service and overwhelmingly positive feedback from the force were key to the fleet upgrade

Milton Keynes, 31 August 2023 – Lancashire Police is expanding its fleet with the delivery of more than 120 new Škoda models that will take on a variety of roles, from day-to-day policing duties to roads policing and driver training.

Lancashire Constabulary is growing its fleet to ensure the force is fully prepared to serve its 1.5 million residents over the 1,184 square mile area covered by the police team. The significant order follows excellent feedback from the force on Škoda’s reliability and suitability for a range of duties.

A total of 92 Škoda Scala 1.0 TSI DSG standard response ‘beat’ cars have been added to the force’s line-up as the workhorse of the fleet, and will be used by primary responders patrolling neighbourhoods on a daily basis. They are fitted with full police livery and integrated emergency warning systems.

Lancashire Police has further expanded its roster with the Superb hatch 2.0 TSI 280 DSG SportLine model for the Roads Policing Unit. In total, 21 hatch models have been fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), CCTV, lighting and warning equipment, a message board in the rear window and a kit carrier in the boot.

Tony Deus, Head of Fleet at Lancashire Police, says: “We already have an excellent track record with Škoda cars on our current fleet – so much so our officers have bought their own. Expanding our fleet with this significant order of cars means we can complete our duties knowing we have reliable, dependable cars that fit the bill perfectly.

“There’s an excellent pedigree that comes with Škoda police vehicles. They’re safe for our officers and we know there’s the back-up of Škoda’s comprehensive service.”

The force has broadened its training car fleet with four Kamiqs in 1.0 TSI DSG specification, joining the existing Octavias that have been used for training since 2015. The cars – two plain and two liveried – will be used on three-week standard response training courses and were chosen for their all-round competence following a trial period.

Completing the delivery of vehicles are five Karoq 1.5 TSI DSG 4x4s that will be used in more rural areas.

Škoda’s range of cars can be specified by emergency service fleets for Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue teams across the UK via Škoda’s bespoke emergency service converters. This includes full integration of the emergency services’ communications platform within the existing infotainment touchscreen and 360-degree lighting. Individual customer conversion requirements can also be catered for with Škoda’s approved specialist converters.

