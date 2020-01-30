The first phase of new homes as part of the redevelopment of Lambton Park has reached a major milestone as the first buyers move in. This comes hot on the heels of the eagerly anticipated show home launch towards the end of 2019 at Miller Homes at Lambton Park, located within the iconic Lambton Estate near Chester-le-Street. Once complete the development will comprise 106 high-quality three, four and five-bedroom homes along with one, two and three-bedroom apartments, which have been sympathetically designed by renowned architect and interior designer, Ben Pentreath. The homes are entirely bespoke to be in keeping with the heritage of the Estate which stretches back to the 11th century. Design features include red brick detailing, sash windows and decorative ridge tiles – all inspired by existing residential properties on the Estate. Homebuyers joining this new and exciting community can enjoy life on the Estate and will benefit from the wider redevelopment plans. The overall project was granted planning consent for new homes, offices, retail and community space, as well as conservation works which includes the restoration of Lambton Castle, its stables, and Lamb Bridge. Public footpaths in the previously private park will also be opened up for walks. Andrew Somerville, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “For us at Miller Homes it’s truly special being able to give people the chance to move into the incredible setting that is Lambton Park. It is unlike any of our developments in the North East, from its history to the unique style of homes. Seeing the first buyers in their new home is a huge milestone and we wish them many happy years there.” The Oak show home and sales office are open seven days a week from 10:30am to 5:30pm. For more information on the homes available for sale call in to speak to the development’s sales manager, visit www.mhlambtonpark.co.uk or call 03301 629 844.