Latest phase of £28m river protection project set to start

ByNWater

May 8, 2024 #northumbrian water environment, #northumbrian water rivers, #northumbrian water sewage
River Browney smaller

The latest part of work to improve water quality in the River Browney in County Durham is set to begin this month.

Northumbrian Water is investing £2.3m in upgrades to its sewage treatment works (STW) at Witton Gilbert.

The work is part of £28m of investment to help improve water quality in the Browney, which feeds into the River Wear. The water company is trialling a catchment-based approach to the protection of a number of the region’s rivers. This involves a greater focus on natural solutions that deliver better outcomes to water quality, while also improving biodiversity for the benefit of nature and local communities.

This will  increase sustainability by using less chemicals and energy, and the solutions are being developed to accompany upgrades to seven sewage treatment works (STWs).

With work already complete on a £1.7m investment at Crookhall STW, projects are ongoing at STWs in Knitsley, Lanchester and Aldin Grange, representing a further £16.2m of enhancements. More than £7m more is to be spent on future planned work at Esh Winning and Browney STWs.

In addition to these end of pipe solutions, Northumbrian Water will work alongside local organisations and land managers to manage pollution from other sources, in an effort to get the river waterbodies to good ecological status.

Charles Harman, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager at Witton Gilbert, said: “These upgrades at Witton Gilbert, alongside the investment at the other six sewage treatment works, form part of a bigger picture strategy to managing the protection of the Browney through a holistic, catchment-based approach.

“Work at Witton Gilbert will take place within our site and is expected to take ten months to complete. We will be communicating with those customers who live close to the site and the roads used to access our works, so they are kept informed of progress and have a point of contact throughout the project.”

By NWater

