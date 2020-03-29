National Express is advising passengers to check online before they travel as it introduces an extensive reduction to its timetable with effect from 00:01 Tuesday 24 March 2020.

The coach operator will be temporarily running limited services across its scheduled national network in response to the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, explains: “We are implementing significant short notice changes and cancellations following the latest Government advice.

“We will do our best to let customers know about the changes but strongly advise that if they still intend to travel, to check the National Express website before they start their journey.

“For any passengers that turn up to find their service no longer running, we will accept their ticket on any available alternative service or accommodate their travel by other means.

“For passengers who no longer wish to travel as planned, we will honour a change to their booking, free of charge, regardless of the ticket terms and conditions. This can be done anytime within 12 months so customers do not need to contact us until they wish to re-book.

“If a passenger does not want to re-book and their coach journey has been cancelled directly by National Express, a full refund will be issued in line with our terms and conditions.

“We know this is a worrying time for everyone. We take the welfare of our customers and employees extremely seriously and are doing everything we sensibly can to keep them safe. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will revert to normal service as soon as we can.

“We will continue to support staff providing our services and would like to thank customers for their understanding at this time.”

Full details of the changes are available on the National Express website www.nationalexpress.com.