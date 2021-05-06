Created to showcase stylists and salons across the nation, Stylebook Directory is the UK’s first social platform here to place hair specialists front and centre through a nationwide hair stylist directory.

Based in the North East, this refreshing directory offers a versatile platform tailored to giving stylists, salons and hairdressers a voice to display their skills in front of the wider internet. However, Stylebook isn’t just for users to find hairstylists. The portfolio can be built over the entirety of a hair career, which can be used on the likes of growing clientele, for personal branding and to build an online presence. It has given trainees a platform to advocate for their work, using Stylebook as a CV to promote their styles.

Semi finalist of the 2019 Venturefest Innovation Showcase, Stylebook creates one central hub in which all hair services are compiled, with freelancers, salon owners, barbers and trainee stylists able to promote hairstyles, salons, stylists and more. By a simple click of a button and adding in a postcode, users can access an abundance of stylists that match any of the 459 colours on the directory. The website is unlike any other, allowing people to access hair stylists’ portfolios, check out their social media profiles. Stylebook makes way for a diverse bunch of stylists, for example, there are many on-trend barbers that opt for unique styles for hair, beards and much more that users can look through and choose prior to booking. From current haircuts, in-trend styles, colours and more, the opportunity to find the right stylist for hair via Stylebook are endless.

Sarah Yorke, the founder of Stylebook holds 30 years of skills and experience in the hair industry. She found that by offering a portfolio directory for those looking to find hairdressers that can style hair how they want in a place they can reach, should be accessible across the UK. What’s more is that it’s free to join and once the user has logged in, they have access to a wide array of categories, stylists and shades of hair colour.

Sarah mentioned: “it was challenging searching a hairdresser without recommendations. I put myself in the customer’s shoes, sifting through Google to find a tool that could provide a directory for hairdressing. What I found was that AutoTrader had everything I needed, so using that business concept, Stylebook was created”.