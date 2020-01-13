A new digital marketing agency has been launched in Sunderland with its sight firmly on creating jobs throughout 2020.

Adel Fitch (Adds) is the man behind new exciting company Brand Ctrl, along with business partners Dave Macmillan and Sean Lavender.

Based in Hope Street Exchange the company is immediately creating roles for two apprentices, with a business plan which sees rapid growth to the agency.

Adds has launched the business to build on his ten years experience in the digital marketing sector where he has held positions across a range industries, including corporate construction. He has vast experience in running marketing campaigns and creating a strong online presence.

Well known in the area for his successful Community Interest Company, Adds Lad TV, which he launched at just the age of 20, Adds is now turning his skills to new pastures as well as still discovering musicians up and down the country and putting them on main stage. His previous campaigns reached hundreds and thousands with digital promotions, a practice he is confident will work within any industry when delivered right. Adds said:

“I have had a great career with both inhouse corporate experience and running my own organisation. With those two things combined and the results I have gained for others in digital marketing, it just seemed the right time to utilise my tools more. Adds Lad TV is still a passion and a focus, but I am now really keen to help other people to set up business and market themselves digitally too.”

Focusing on content strategy and marketing management, Brand Ctrl is positioning itself as results driven. The team currently have direct experience in construction, food, hospitality, recruitment and property, but firmly believe their skills across digital platforms, community management, influencer management and content creation of photos and videos can help any business with or needing an online presence.

Adds, who is from Sunderland, is aged 30 and lives with girlfriend Abby. Having lost 7.5 stone he is also known for the impact he made when he launched Man v Fat in the North East, helping men to lose weight through training, meal and nutrition advise. He concluded:

“Our aim at Brand Ctrl is to build the right team around us, to support the new businesses launching in Wearside and further afield. We are already on the look out for talent within graphic design, digital marketing, web and sales, as well as appointing two apprentices.”

Brand Ctrl now offers nine different services ideal for young or new businesses. Through a dedicated brand manager, companies can have access to social media management including evaluation on performance, social media design and content creation, advertising, photography and video production, strategy guidance, analytics for digital performance, community management to help you build relationships and introduction of your brand to influencers that can reach consumers you may not be able to.

More information is available at www.brandctrl.co.uk