Now launched – the cloud-based COVID-19 Test Register for Schools © eliminates the administrative burden of delivering Schools Covid-19 testing in-line with Department of Education requirements.

With the announcement that all secondary schools must test their students, Thomson Screening immediately began adapting its Innovate UK funded Covid-19 Test Manager software for use by schools.

The new, COVID-19 Test Register for Schools © includes:

Department of Education consent forms and letters for parents

Consent and registration management

Unique Identifier search

Recording test barcode ID

Simultaneous use by staff

Filtering lists by year group, tutor group or similar categories (including children to follow up from a positive test)

Reporting at pupil level

Anonymised reporting at school level: heatmaps for clusters or other warning signs

Managing on-going testing for specific groups or pupils

Importing and exporting data via CSV file.

Reporting to Public Health and other bodies, as may be required

Further details are available at https://uk.schoolscreener.com/school-covid-manager/.

COVID-19 Test Register for Schools is available immediately and takes less than an hour to set up. The software is fully NHS and GDPR compliant. Results can be stored and destroyed within one month of the testing programme ending.

Thomson Screening was formed by City, University of London and its SchoolScreener software has been used in the NHS since 2013 to manage school delivered Immunisations, Health Needs and Health Screenings.

COVID-19 Test Register for Schools C has been developed by Thomson Screening with development support from Innovate UK. https://uk.schoolscreener.com/school-covid-manager/