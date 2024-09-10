Launch of Sunderland Skills and Inclusion Programme

New programme will see millions invested to upskill Sunderland

A major new training initiative has been launched at the University of Sunderland that will bring millions of pounds to the city to upskill and support residents, employees and businesses.

The Sunderland Skills and Inclusion Programme, that was launched at the University’s Hope Street Xchange today, will see over £2.5 million of funding invested into the city to drive productivity, develop skills and support inclusion.

Over 100 fully-funded courses are being offered through the University and a consortium of training partners to help support the needs of businesses and their employees across multiple sectors including; manufacturing, finance, esports, education and digital skills.

Businesses and organisations from around the city came together at the University this morning to celebrate the launch of the programme and learn about how this initiative can benefit them and their employees.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “The University is extremely proud to be working with Sunderland City Council to deliver this transformative programme, which will bring an investment of over two and a half million pounds to the city.

“A renewed focus on higher skills will be vital to the future success of the city and our region, and indeed critical to meet the productivity challenges we’re facing on a national level.

“I urge all those eligible to seize this opportunity, so we can continue to work together to build a resilient and adaptable regional economy that will benefit us all.”

Attendees heard from a number of speakers including; Jill Colbert OBE, Director of Children’s Services at Sunderland City Council, Graham Thrower, the University’s Head of the Institute from Economic and Social Inclusion and Tim Pain, the University’s Director of Research and Innovation.

Tim said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Sunderland based organisations to access some fully funded training, try out new skills and access opportunities to boost their business performance.

“As a civic university, we play an active and positive role in the city. The Sunderland Skills and Inclusion programme embodies this and ensures the continued success of the community we serve.”

The programme will run until March 2025 and is funded from the city’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which is being managed by Sunderland City Council to deliver funds from the UK Government into a range of projects across the city.

Find out more about what fully-funded courses are on offer to businesses and employees in Sunderland here: https://skillsandinclusion.co.uk/programmes/