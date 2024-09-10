University of Sunderland named as one of the UK’s Top 40 universities for the first time

Staff and students are celebrating after Sunderland was named one of the UK’s Top 40 universities – for the first time.

The Guardian University Guide 2025 places the University at number 33 in the country – its highest ever position – with a rise of 16 places from last year.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “While league tables and other external accolades are not the only measure of a university’s success, Sunderland has seen its national and international reputation grow substantially in recent years.

“We have demonstrated conclusively that it is possible to combine a relentless focus on academic excellence with a deep and demonstrable commitment to widening access to higher education.”

The accolade comes following a remarkable week of success for the University which, on Thursday, was shortlisted for University of the Year in the Times Higher Education Awards, as well as being named University of the Year for Student Support by the Daily Mail University Guide 2025.

Dr Christina Edgar, Director of Student Journey at the University, said: “At Sunderland the success of our students extends beyond their academic study. We create an environment where every student feels valued and empowered to achieve their full potential.

“Our students know we will be here to support them on every step of their student journey.”

In the subject rankings, the Guardian University Guide 2025 has placed the University first for Pharmacy, third for Media, fifth for Film Production and Photography, sixth for Journalism, eighth for Fine Art and tenth for Drama and Dance.

Check out the full Guardian University Guide 2025 here.