Launch of the first stunningly innovative, versatile dress that can be worn 14 ways – great news for your wardrobe and the planet

POLKO has launched the first dress that can be worn 14 different ways. It’s your entire capsule wardrobe in one intelligent and convertible design, decluttering your space and mind, and helping cut fashion waste at the same time.

Women know all too well that the pressure is always on to have an outfit for every occasion. From work to a social event, we need to change from one perfect outfit to another. And holidays mean packing something different, and fashionably appropriate, for every eventuality; the beach, the pool, sightseeing, meals out, or enjoying the nightlife.

Not only is this stressful, it’s also expensive, fills our wardrobe with clothes we often wear only once and, most importantly as far as POLKO is concerned, carries a huge cost to the environment.

POLKO aims to tackle all of this with their innovative, new, one-of-a-kind design offering 14 different outfits from one single dress. So, you can wear it whenever you want, however you want, as many times as you want – enabling you to do a lot more with less. It’s environmentally sound and – wait for it – has pockets!

So, how does it work?

The POLKO design offers eight options for a dress – from maxi with full sleeves, through midi with half sleeves to a strapless mini dress with all the permutations between. It also offers maxi, midi and mini skirts which can be matched with other items from your wardrobe and / or three styles of top, which can be added to the skirts or paired with jeans, trousers or another skirt. Whatever works for you.

POLKO believes that clothes should be an investment. They should be strong, comfortable and long-lasting, so the dress is made with premium fabric, is designed to stay looking great throughout the day and into the evening, and stay with you for years to come. The material is soft and breathable, so it’s as kind to your skin as it is to the planet. It’s also seasonless and elegantly timeless. With adjustable lengths and sleeves, it’s as comfortable in summer as it is in winter.

This is the dress you never knew you needed but you won’t be able to do without. It comes in three colours – midnight black, foxy rust and deep sea blue – with more colours coming soon. Versatile enough to transition effortlessly from office wear to evening attire, from wedding to festival, from weekend chic to park-life casual, it can also make up the bulk of your holiday packing – just add shoes and a few accessories.

And did we mention it has pockets?! Not a token gesture but pockets big enough to carry your phone, keys and purse without getting out of shape so you can also ditch the handbag.

Why the environment needs this dress

As well as looking great, you can feel amazing with POLKO, as you really are doing your bit for the environment.

We are all aware that fast fashion costs the earth (literally), but did you know that a shocking 92 million tonnes of clothes-related waste is discarded every year? That is the equivalent of the height of Mount Everest every seven MINUTES! Imagine buying 14 fewer outfits in one purchase. As it is believed that the emissions impact of clothing could be reduced by 44% if people wore their clothes just twice as often as they do now, imagine the difference you could be making when wearing – and re-wearing – POLKO.

Taking dedication to being environmentally conscious even into the initial sales process of POLKO, the dresses will launch via a Kickstarter on 15th August 2023. You can be among the first to own this unique design. See: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/polko/go-to-dress-by-polko-1-design-14-ways-endless-occasions.

Launching on Kickstarter, where customers can support the design through preorders is an eco-responsible approach to limit wasteful overproduction. After the Kickstarter campaign, the design will be available, on an ongoing basis and with new colours being added to the range, from the POLKO website www.polko.co.uk. By buying via Kickstarter, you can get your hands on this innovative dress before everyone else and at a discount.

Maheen Sadiq, founder of POLKO, says: “As a little girl growing up in the 90s in Pakistan there was little to no ready-made clothing available. We wore what we created, and I spent many weekends with my mother immersed in fabric markets, finding trimmings, and sketching designs. Fast-forward 20 years and my philosophy has remained the same: at POLKO, we aspire to a slower, simpler and more thoughtful way of life.

“I am so excited to unveil our carefully and consciously crafted hero-piece that lets you do more with less – and be kinder to our planet. Launching on Kickstarter is a deliberate choice to ensure that there is no overproduction, and we only manufacture what we need. Once the campaign is finished, we’ll have the design available, in limited batches, via our website, and we’ll be adding a whole range of new colours.”

