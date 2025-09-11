Launch of the new Level 5 Diploma for Senior Associate Paralegals – the first Ofqual regulated Level 5 paralegal qualification

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) is launching the very first Level 5 paralegal specific qualification to be accredited by Ofqual.

The Level 5 Diploma for Senior Associate Paralegals joins NALP’s suite of Ofqual regulated paralegal qualifications including Level 3 Certificate for Paralegal technicians, Level 4 Certificate for Associate Paralegals, and the Level 7 Diploma in Paralegal Practice. (Level 6 will be launched later.)

The Level 5 Diploma for Senior Associate Paralegals, builds on the key foundational subjects required for a career within the legal profession, allowing Learners to go into greater detail and further develop critical thinking skills.

The Level 5 includes the following units: Land Law and Conveyancing; Matrimonial and Civil Partnership Law; Public and EU Law; and Business Law and Practice.

The Level 5 can be studied at a variety of NALP approved Centres, and is offered as remote, blended, or in-person learning. The qualification can be taken over a period of up to two years, with most students qualifying in 12-18 months.

“The new Level 5 Diploma for Senior Associate Paralegals is an important addition to the NALP suite of Ofqual accredited qualifications. By being externally regulated by Ofqual, Learners can be sure that they are studying for a qualification that will truly help them in their paralegal career. Paralegals play an important role within the legal sector and they deserve to be confident that the qualifications they are taking are of the highest quality, which is why NALP is proud to be the only organisation offering Ofqual regulated paralegal qualifications.” said NALP’s CEO Chantal Cooke.

Upon successful completion of this Level 5 Diploma for Senior Associate Paralegals, Learners may apply for Senior Associate membership of NALP.

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) is a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

For more information see: https://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk/qualifications/level-5-diploma/

