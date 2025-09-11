NEL fuels growth of female-led Simplified Operations with NPIF II funding

Pictured from left to right; Founder of Simplified Operations, Helen Butler & Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Susan Snowdon

Female-led consultancy Simplified Operations has secured a significant investment from NPIF II – NEL Smaller Loans, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

The funding will support the business to launch a first-of-its-kind Operations Academy aimed at transforming operational leadership in small and growing businesses. It will enable Simplified Operations to expand beyond its core consulting services by delivering scalable training at a wider level, particularly to businesses without in-house capacity to develop operations leadership.

Founded by Helen Butler, a seasoned operations consultant with over 20 years of experience in business transformation, Simplified Operations helps owner-led companies build scalable, self-managing businesses. The consultancy supports founders by embedding the structure, systems, and leadership capability needed to step away from day-to-day operations and focus on strategic growth.

The Operations Academy is a structured, practical learning platform designed for operations managers and directors. It will equip them with the tools, training, and support to lead confidently, drive performance, and implement scalable systems. The NPIF II investment from NEL is enabling the development of course content, platform build, and the go-to-market rollout.

The Academy addresses a critical gap in the SME ecosystem, where operational leaders are often under-supported, despite playing a pivotal role in business growth. Designed for professionals ready to step up, the Academy delivers real-world, practical training that supports both performance and long-term scalability.

Helen Butler commented: “NEL’s support has come at exactly the right time. It’s given us the backing to scale our impact and bring a much-needed resource to the market – one that will strengthen operational leadership and help businesses grow without everything falling back on the owner.”

Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, added: “Helen and I had been in discussions for some time, and it was clear that securing investment at the right time was a strategic priority for her as she looked to scale the business. With her extensive experience in helping businesses improve their operational efficiency and prepare for sustainable growth, Helen brings a deep understanding of the transformative impact that investment can have on a growing SME. The consistent positive feedback she receives is a testament to the value she adds to the teams and organisations she supports. I wish Helen every success as she embarks on this exciting next phase of her journey.”

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Simplified Operations is the kind of ambitious business that NPIF II is here to support. We’re proud to see NPIF II backing a female-led business that’s creating scalable solutions for growth. This investment demonstrates how targeted support at the right time can unlock new opportunities and help innovative businesses thrive across the North East.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

NEL Fund Managers also manage the NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance Fund, which offers loans of £100,000 to £2 million for established businesses looking to realise their growth potential.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.