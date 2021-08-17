A North East law firm has strengthened its team with the addition of eight new recruits – and its growth plans don’t stop there.

Archers Law, which is based in Stockton, has made the appointments across every department of the business, bringing the total number of team members to 75.

Amongst others, Oliver Hebdon and Laura Dale have also been promoted to associate solicitors, while a business administration apprentice has been offered a full-time position following completion of their course.

The appointments will enable the firm to increase its capacity, meaning it can service more clients and continue to grow.

Chris Todd, Archers managing partner, said: “It’s great to be able to expand the team in a range of areas, particularly the central support team as this enables the business to grow across the board.

“Whilst Covid has been hard for a lot of people, we had an increase in instruction across a number of areas and many new clients needing legal advice.

“Subsequently the teams are nearing capacity, and while we were cautious at the start of the pandemic as we didn’t know what was going to happen within the legal market, we now know that we’re in a strong position to grow.”

The firm is also recruiting four other positions within the team; a commercial property solicitor, and a corporate and commercial solicitor to manage demand in these areas, plus two legal secretaries.

Chris said: “We’ve wanted to grow these areas for a while and now is the perfect time.

“It’s great to be back in the office so new team members can train with colleagues, though remote recruitment over the past year has also worked really well having brought 12 new team members on board since the start of the pandemic.”