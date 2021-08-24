Premiere for five fully electric models

Stuttgart/Munich. At the IAA MOBILITY in Munich from 7 to 12 September, Mercedes-Benz is showcasing the full breadth of its current and future electric mobility line-up – from compact models to performance luxury saloon to multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs). The premium carmaker will use this show of strength across all of its sub-brands to underscore its “Lead in Electric” claim. Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and smart come to the IAA MOBILITY with a total of eight premieres. Five of those are fully electric models, plus one performance hybrid.

The electrification of the entire Mercedes-Benz line-up is stepping up yet another gear. Several fully electric models will celebrate their world premieres at the IAA: the EQE, the first battery-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-AMG and a concept vehicle which shows how Mercedes-Maybach will enter the age of electric mobility. Plus, the EQB will be presented as a European premiere. smart will also be there with a show car that provides an insight into the first vehicle from its new generation of all-electric models.

The electric business saloon – sporty and comfortable

Mercedes-EQ will showcase with the EQE how sporty and comfortable an electric business saloon can be. The car combines dynamic performance and handling with relaxed travel – and sets the new benchmark in its class. The same applies to its generous interior space, while the one-bow bodyshell design gives the EQE an athletic physique.

The first battery-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-AMG is the brand’s clear commitment to fuse fully electric models with characteristic AMG DNA. This applies not only to its performance figures, but more especially to its involving and emotional handling.

The concept vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach conveys a first, precise impression of how the 100-year tradition of ultimate automotive luxury can be carried forward into a new era.

The spacious EQB is nothing short of a marvel equipped for all everyday scenarios. Following its premiere in China, the fully electric seven-seater will now make its show debut in Europe. Plus, Mercedes-AMG will present the first performance hybrid from Affalterbach under the technology label E PERFORMANCE. Further Mercedes-Benz premieres include the S-Class GUARD and the first C-Class All-Terrain, which masters poor roads and bad weather with consummate ease.

Digital first: Pre-night presentation of show debuts via livestream

In place of a press conference on the show stand, the media and anybody else who wishes can follow the pre-night streamed live on 5 September. On-hand to explain how Mercedes-Benz is aiming to build the world’s most desirable electric vehicles will be Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Britta Seeger, Member of the Management Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales, and Markus Schäfer, Member of the Management Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO, as well as Philipp Schiemer, Head of Top End Vehicle Group at Mercedes-Benz AG and CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

The livestream will be available not only as part of an extensive IAA special on Mercedes me media, but also simultaneously on social media. Thanks to augmented reality, the digital experience will be supplemented by additional content. The special on Mercedes me media offers journalists and multipliers a wealth of information and materials relating to the highlight vehicles, such as press texts, photos, graphics and videos.

New IAA concept: multi-faceted Mercedes-Benz presence

At IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich, Mercedes-Benz is focusing on a dialogue-based and experiential brand presence. Extending beyond the presentation of vehicles, the concept enables participants to experience innovative, digital and sustainable products and services for the future of mobility. The reimagining of this long-standing event offers an ideal setting for this – especially with the new Open Space and Blue Lane formats.

Open Space transforms parts of Munich’s city centre for the entire duration of the IAA MOBILITY into stages for future mobility and technology concepts. The Mercedes-Benz Open Space experience will have a prominent position on Odeonsplatz, where the all the vehicles on show will be fully electric models from the Mercedes-EQ, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and smart brands. The upper level is designed as a leafy landscape with an exhibition themed around “climate protection & clean air”, “resource conservation” and “liveable cities”. In touch with the zeitgeist and current topics that matter to society, Mercedes-Benz offers a platform for locals and visitors to Munich to meet and talk. Forging a link between the city and the exhibition centre, the Blue Lane is a test track on which people can experience future mobility – in the truest sense of the meaning.

Show stand with product highlights and areas themed around future mobility

The third pillar of the new IAA concept is the summit at the exhibition centre itself. Here, the Mercedes-Benz stand in hall B3 is conceived as a forum for the highlight vehicles as well as themed areas that illustrate and express the various aspects of future mobility. The focus here is on digitalisation. For instance, the ASSIST exhibition addresses themes like driver assistance systems and highly automated driving. MOBILE looks at digital services like Mercedes me, EQ ready and Mercedes me Green Charging. FUTURE provides a comprehensive perspective on future aspects such as the biometric connection between vehicle and driver. IN CAR illustrates things like the MBUX multimedia system with artificial intelligence and the new MBUX Hyperscreen. Also on show for the first time in Europe is the VISION AVTR concept vehicle. The focus of the Mercedes-Benz presence at the summit is direct interaction with Mercedes-Benz experts. During the press days on 6 and 7 September, the carmaker will offer opportunities for in-depth discussions and technology demonstrations.

The summit also incorporates an informative format called the IAA MOBILITY Conference.

Mercedes-Benz is represented here too, with speakers on automated driving and digitalisation topics –

among them Ola Källenius and Britta Seeger.