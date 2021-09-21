ONE of the country’s leading architectural practices is creating more jobs after its expansion into the North-East led to contracts at some of the region’s most high-profile developments.

Corstorphine & Wright’s Darlington Studio, located at Business Central, is looking to recruit more staff after securing contracts on key developments at the heart of the economic regeneration of the Tees Valley.

They include the major refurbishment of the terminal building at Teesside International Airport, as well as the redevelopment of Steel House as the central ‘hub’ for the landmark Teesworks development.

Director Simon Crowe, who has a wealth of experience in the region, said: “We are on the cusp of a new era of historic economic regeneration across the Tees Valley, and it is hugely exciting to be involved in key elements.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Corstorphine & Wright is one of the UK’s leading architecture firms, and it has chosen to base itself in Darlington, further proving big firms don’t need to go to the likes of Newcastle to succeed.

“In our drive to ensure firms based in our region benefit from all the exciting developments taking place here, we drafted in Corstorphine & Wright for two of our biggest projects. It’s great to see the firm contributing to these projects and more as it goes from strength to strength in the town.

“With Teesworks, the revival of our airport, the area being granted Freeport status, and hundreds of Treasury jobs coming to Darlington, there could not have been a better time to attract one of the UK’s leading architectural practices.”

Experienced architect Tom Harrison – born and raised in Middlesbrough – has recently been appointed as Associate Director at Corstorphine & Wright’s Darlington office.

He said: “I saw it as an opportunity to grow professionally and it’s been exhilarating to be involved in developments that will be fundamental to the area’s economic prosperity for many years to come.”

The Darlington office recently recruited two new architects, and is actively looking to bring in more talent with further contracts in the pipeline.

The company employs 200 staff nationwide, with studios in Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Manchester, Stourbridge, and most recently Darlington. It is ranked in the UK’s top 25 architectural practices by the Architects’ Journal.