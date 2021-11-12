ONE of the country’s leading barristers’ chambers has moved into new offices in Newcastle city centre.

Dere Street Barristers has offices in Newcastle and York, with its Tyneside base on Broad Chare, next to Newcastle Law Courts on the Quayside.

Now the chambers has also taken office space at Haylofts, on St Thomas Street, near Haymarket.

Phil Paxton, Head Clerk at Dere Street Barristers, explained the reason for the additional workspace: “We’ve been based at Broad Chare for many years and its perfectly placed for our work at Newcastle Law Courts. However, a new Civil, Family and Tribunals Centre was recently opened within Newcastle Civic Centre and it can take our barristers and their teams some time to get there from the Quayside.

“So we’ve been looking for office space closer to the Civic Centre for a while – either to rent or buy. When we came across Haylofts we knew we’d found the right place, the offices are managed so we don’t have to worry about reception or cleaning and the conference facilities are impressive – even the teas and coffees are free.

“Our stylish rooms there augment our existing premises on Broad Chare, providing generously proportioned workspace just minutes away from the Newcastle Civil & Family Courts and Tribunals Centre.

“We’ll not have staff permanently based there, but we have space for 16 people and our new offices will be busy with staff and barristers coming and going. Haylofts also has a theatre-style lecture space and we may well use that for talks, while we’ll also be using the Haylofts board room and other meeting rooms – the small pods will be perfect for remote advocacy meetings.

“The barristers will be able to conduct short hearings at Haylofts and then hot foot it to the Civic Centre.”

Dere Street has over 100 barristers including Queen’s Counsel operating from Newcastle and York. The company offers specialist advocacy, advisory and drafting expertise across a wide spectrum of practice areas and at every level of seniority. Members of Chambers are self employed and each is regulated by the Bar Standards Board.

To find out more about Dere Street Barristers, go to www.derestreet.co.uk

To find out more about Haylofts and HyHubs, who operate Haylofts, Hoults Yard and Hypoint in Gateshead, go to www.hyhubs.com