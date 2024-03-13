Leading Digital Development Agency Announces Ambitious Plans And Recruitment Drive Following A Year Of ‘Significant’ Growth 

The current 40+ strong team will be bolstered with the addition of multiple new producers, developers, technical / UX documentation talent, as well as a marketing manager and business development manager.

ENIGMA INTERACTIVE, one of the UK’s leading digital development agencies, has announced ambitious growth plans following a record year for the business.

The agency, based on Newcastle Quayside, saw significant growth of 25% in 2022/23, taking sales to £3.5million, thanks to the launch of new service lines including content design and increased demand for specialist digital services.

Enigma Interactive works with clients to develop highly effective digital strategies and run digital transformation programmes alongside building websites, content management systems, interactive platforms, and apps. To support continued strong demand and the team’s growth ambitions, Enigma Interactive is now looking to increase capacity to support its core client services, including strategic consultancy, managing large-scale digital programmes, high-end web design & build, eCommerce, eServices and bespoke digital application development.

Steve Grainger, managing director of Enigma Interactive said, “This is a really exciting time to work in the digital sector. Our purpose is simple – to help our clients reap the benefits of an effective digital presence and we’re seeing a renewed sense of ambition from clients to harness the power of digital, to help them grow, be more efficient, and gain a competitive advantage.

“There has been a realisation from businesses that having an ‘okay’ digital presence is no longer good enough, and for it to be effective and deliver the true business value it needs to be purpose-designed and address the very specific needs of their organisation and its audiences. Success is in the detail, and this is something our services are tuned to. This provides us with a really good opportunity to bring in new talent to add to our existing team so that we can increase capacity and help even more clients realise their ambitions this year.

“We have ambitious plans for the agency and we are looking for strategically minded, self-starters who are interested and excited about our business, our sector, and our clients. With some incredible projects in the pipeline, we are also looking forward to welcoming some fresh talent into our team, who we know will bring their vision and expertise to Enigma.”

For more information on Enigma Interactive and the roles available visit https://www.enigma-interactive.co.uk/join-our-team which will be regularly updated with new opportunities, or email your CV to vacancies@enigma-interactive.co.uk