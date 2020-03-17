One of the largest commercial litigation teams in the North East has appointed another solicitor to meet the growing need for its services.

Leading independent law firm for businesses Muckle LLP has appointed solicitor Ailsa Charlton to its 12-strong dispute resolution team. Ailsa will be supporting all aspects of the team’s work, from construction industry disputes to contractual disagreements.

Before deciding on a career in law, Ailsa spent four years on a graduate programme at a national retailer after graduating from Durham University. Having trained and qualified as a lawyer in the North East, Ailsa is now working as part of one of the region’s leading legal teams.

Legal 500 UK ranks Muckle in the top tier for commercial litigation in the North and lists several of the team as ‘leading individuals’.

The dispute resolution team is also renowned for being one of the first legal teams outside London to use artificial intelligence technology to speed up the typically manual and time consuming document disclosure process on multimillion pound claims.

Ailsa said: “I am thrilled to have joined Muckle LLP’s top ranked dispute resolution team at a very exciting time for the firm. I love the challenge and variety that dispute resolution work offers, alongside the scale and scope of cases Muckle is engaged with.

“I was particularly attracted by the firm’s fresh approach to client relationships, its readiness to embrace cutting edge technology and the supportive team environment.”

Susan Howe, partner and head of the dispute resolution team, said: “Ailsa is a fantastic addition to our team and has seamlessly settled into the firm. With her background in the retail sector, she brings practical business experience and a commercial perspective that is invaluable to clients, as well as being a very talented litigation lawyer.

“Ailsa is now working alongside specialist commercial litigators, handpicked from national and London law firms, and is being mentored by some of the best lawyers in the business.

“Our team is regularly engaged in complex, multi-million pound, heavyweight disputes on a regional, national and international level. Muckle is also always looking to invest in new technology and techniques to continue to innovate and improve experiences for our clients and our people, so it is a really exciting time to be part of our team.”

Ailsa joins partners George Festing – who, as well as commercial litigation, specialises in intellectual property, IT, media and entertainment disputes – and Leah Heatley – who has a particular reputation in procurement disputes. As well as advising on all types of commercial litigation, associate Alex Blenkinsopp also specialises in inheritance disputes and contentious trusts and probate.

Led by Susan Howe, the team handles a wide range of disputes including commercial, construction, real estate, intellectual property, technology and professional indemnity claims, as well as providing alternative dispute resolution, emergency applications and advice on regulatory authorities.

As well as local businesses, the team advise clients as diverse as the Caribbean Premier League (a global cricket tournament), members of Duran Duran , PLCs like Persimmon Homes and leading engineering business NG Bailey.