Leading Northern chartered surveyors and estate agents, Bradley Hall, is celebrating further business growth with an expansion to Tees Valley.

Bradley Hall creates further growth with the launch of its Tees Valley branch in Wynyard specialising in all areas of residential and commercial property consultancy. The firm has promoted Lesley Parry to office manager at the new branch and chartered surveyor, Callum Armstrong will also be based in the office to support the delivery of its full-service property consultancy across the Tees Valley region.

With ten years of experience working in residential sales and lettings, property valuations, and property management in both corporate and independent established estate agencies; Lesley has been appointed to lead Bradley Hall’s newest branch in Tees Valley.

Callum Armstrong began his career with Bradley Hall four years ago as a placement student with the firm and then graduated to join Bradley Hall’s commercial services specialising across the Land, Development and New Homes department.

Lesley Parry said: “I am incredibly excited to be assisting with Bradley Hall’s expansion across Tees Valley and am enthusiastic about our future in the area.

“There is a lot of activity in Tees Valley across both the residential and commercial development sector. Since we have been in the region, we have secured substantial partnerships with the likes of Robertson Homes and Vivre Executive Homes, both of which offer their clients beautiful luxury properties. With the potential for great opportunity, I am very excited to see how Bradley Hall Tees Valley progresses in the future”.

Neil Hart, group managing director of Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents said: “The expansion of Bradley Hall to Tees Valley is a natural step forward for the firm. With the promotion of Lesley to office manager, and the move of Callum Armstrong to the Tees Valley office, I am confident that the team will bring about a great deal of success and grow quickly. Whether specialising in residential or commercial agency, Bradley Hall supports a range of clients working collaboratively with local and national organisations to support the regeneration and levelling up the region”.

The property company operates across the North East and North West, with offices in Alnwick, Durham, Gosforth, Manchester, Morpeth, Newcastle, Sunderland, Leeds, and Tees Valley. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Bradley Hall offer full-service property consultancy to the North East and North West, with a strong and professional reputation, establishing themselves as one of the region’s most trusted agencies for all commercial and residential property matters.