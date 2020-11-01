Switch Now International has made a pledge to a local community football that they will donate 25% of all savings made through relationships built through the team, staff and referrals for mentioning the club.

The company, that specialise in saving businesses time, money and energy has also said that they will support Whitley Bay Football Club get back on its feet following the impact of the pandemic for the new season.

They will be doing this by gifting assistance with an audit on the financial structure to ensure that every penny is spent and raised in the best possible way.

Julie Christie, director of Switch Now International, said :

“Our business, which is a family business and has been running for over 15 years, is based upon firstly building relationships and secondly helping people and businesses thrive. We can reduce energy costs and give impartial and independent advice on future finances. We do everything one on one, and make sure that 25% of any savings made through managing utilities for companies, goes back into the community.

“Whitley Bay Football Club is a strong community club that like many have taken a hit with not being able to play its last games, and the pandemic reducing spend within communities going forward. We would like to balance that out by choosing them as one of our beneficiaries.”

Switch Now International is a trusted partner and preferred supplier to many leading companies, retail outlets and buying groups. They work with clients of all sizes, and bring a real family feel to their dealings whilst also being able to secure the most competitive business gas and electricity prices.

Peter Siddle, vice-chair of the club which has its ground at Hillheads, said:

“Julie and her team have a plethora of expertise which will support us going forward for no cost to the club. Their free audit and guidance on our financial structure comes at a perfect time, and any funds they can raise for the club will be gratefully received. It is a hard time for everyone but we have a new season to look forward to, and we will enter the league in a refreshed and motivated mind set both from the player and the business aspect of the club. “

The club is asking that any local businesses who wish to save money on their utility bills going forward contact Switch International Now and mention the club.

More information is available at www.switchnowinternational.com and www.whitleybayfc.co.uk