Leading North East shipping containers firm Parsons Containers Group has opened a new 1.78-acre U Hold The Key self-storage site in Alnwick, Northumberland, as part of the company’s strategic expansion. Situated within the Lionheart Enterprise Park close to the A1, the location is Parsons’ most northerly site and will enable the company to better service its customer base in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders. Parsons now has ten sites in the North East and 11 in total.

The Alnwick site opened in December after Parsons received support from Northumberland Estates, owners of the Enterprise Park, to identify a suitable location and undertake the necessary groundworks. The facility has the capacity for approximately 200 self-storage containers in a range of sizes, suitable for a range of requirements, and it offers 24/7 access for customers. Parsons now boasts in the region of 150 stores across its locations.

The Parsons Containers Group was founded by entrepreneur Ean Parsons in 2000 and is now one of the UK’s largest multi-discipline shipping container businesses. All of the group’s divisions have experienced significant growth in recent years and between them, the individual companies operate across multiple sites in the North East, plus one in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Mark Nicol, business development manager at Parsons Containers comments: “We have opened the new Alnwick site in response to continued demand for container self-storage for business and domestic use. The site is located on a major arterial route and is in an important strategic location for expanding our customer base in both Northumberland and up to Scotland.

“We look forward to replicating the success of our other self-storage sites in our new home on the excellent Lionheart Enterprise Park.”

In 2018, the Parsons Containers Group secured investment of £825,000 to support the expansion of its operations across the UK. The funding was secured through Maven Capital Partners, one of the UK’s most active private equity houses, through the Finance Durham Fund and the North East Development Capital Fund, which injected £500,000 and £325,000 of capital into the business respectively. Opening the new Alnwick site is the latest step towards achieving the objectives outlined in the strategy that secured the Maven investment.

To mark the opening of the new Alnwick site, Parsons Containers is currently offering two weeks free storage at the site until the end March 2020, subject to terms. For more information visit www.uholdthekey.co.uk

For more information about Parsons Containers, visit www.parsonscontainers.co.uk, call 01740 62 99 99 follow @parsonscontainers on Twitter or like www.facebook.com/parsonscontainers.