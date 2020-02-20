In line with its sustainability and environmentally friendly focus, the Groundwork Shop is bolstering its offering with recycled paint.

The Groundwork Shop is now stocking ReColour, a quality water-based emulsion, which is produced by the Community RePaint network.

ReColour is produced from leftover, reusable paint and re-manufactured, through a Dulux developed process, which includes checking, filtering, treating and blending it to create standard colours with additives to ensure its longevity.

ReColour is a new development for the Community RePaint network, which is made up of over 70 paint reuse schemes across the UK, all working locally to tackle the problem of the 50 million litres of leftover paint which go to waste in the UK each year.

The Groundwork Shop, which is based at the Middlefields Recycling Village in South Shields, was originally set up in 2006 due to a shared desire between Groundwork South and North Tyneside and South Tyneside Council to reduce the amount of domestic waste going to landfill and in turn help to protect the environment.

Groundwork South and North Tyneside, which forms part of Groundwork a national federation of charitable trusts, aims to drive impactful and sustainable economic, environmental and emotional change from the heart of the local community. As an organisation, Groundwork helps people and partners to carry out a wide range of projects each year including those which tackle climate change, help people out of fuel poverty and improve green spaces.

Chris Wild, Operations Manager at Groundwork South and North Tyneside, said: “We have been leading environmental issues and behavioural change for over three decades, this is another example of how we can support residents with access to high quality and affordable products that have a real positive impact on the environment.”

Cllr Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety on South Tyneside Council, said: “I am really pleased to see the recycled paint being sold via the Groundwork Shop following our visit to Groundwork in North Wales last year.

“The supply and use of recycled paint is another positive behavioural change that will support our drive towards carbon neutrality.”

The Groundwork Shop is stocking over 20 colours including white, magnolia and modern grey and brown shades, all of which are available at 5 litres. It is open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday.

More information can be found on the Groundwork Shop Facebook page.