One of the UK’s leading providers of specialist training and assessment to the water and utilities sectors – and one of the industry’s only multi award winning businesses – has this month announced it has been shortlisted for another industry award on the back of what has already been a hugely rewarding year for the training provider.

McCrae Training Limited – with headquarters in East Kilbride – has announced it has been shortlisted for the Water Industry Awards 2021 alongside some of the largest projects and providers in the industry and on the back of what has been one of the most successful years for the training business.

With an increase in headcount, a surge in new business and plans already well underway to expand into other parts of the country, in the early part of this year, McCrae Training has been recognised for its market leading water and utility training with a shortlist for Skills and Workforce Initiative of the Year. The shortlist will see the training provider up against industry giants including Costain, Isle Utilities, Wessex and Yorkshire Waters making them the only SME shortlisted in this category.

Speaking about the award accolade and its successful year, Scott McCrae, Founder and MD of the specialist training and assessment services provider said: “We are extremely proud to have been shortlisted in this category and with – who we consider to be – some of the biggest names in the water industry. This, on top of an already very successful year, where we have seen the business grow and expand in some of the most challenging economic times, is a real testament to the reputation, skills and capabilities of our staff delivering training programmes regarded as best practice across the water and utilities industries.”

Established in 2011 McCrae Training Limited has quickly become recognised as one of the UK’s leading providers of water and utility training and boasts companies including Veolia Group, GTC, Scottish Water and Morrison Group amongst its clients.

Alongside its recent award nomination, the business has already been awarded numerous industry accolades for its outstanding delivery including UK Water Industry Training Organisation of the Year for two consecutive years (2018 & 2019).

McCrae Training is the only training provider in Scotland to offer Water Industry Modern Apprenticeships and Design of Water Networks qualifications. The company also provides turnkey facilities to train and develop candidates in water and gas main laying and jointing, street works, confined space training together with high pressure water jetting and CCTV inspection and investigation. The business prides itself on offering a full package of Energy & Utility Skills Registered (EUSR) training across the Water, Gas and Telecoms sectors and – through its Skills Academy – places a strong emphasis on STEM, Women in Engineering and youth employment.

Training is delivered at McCrae’s industry accredited training centre, located in East Kilbride, and is also delivered on site, within client premises, online and through computer-based learning for businesses that require it.

And with plans already well underway to open several satellite centres in other parts of the UK, the business is looking forward to an ambitious growth plan that will see it invest in new sites, widen its geographical offering and create jobs across the UK.

The Water Industry Awards is one of the most recognised industry events of the year and acknowledges the work of both UK water companies and their supply chains. The 2021 Awards will mark its 15th year.