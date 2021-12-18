The regeneration partnership building new homes in Scotswood has created two further apprenticeships.

Owen Tierney, 17, from Fenham and Alex Walker, also 17, from Scotswood, have started work at New Tyne West Development Company’s, The Rise. They follow in the footsteps of the 15 apprentices to have already learned a new trade on the project.

Apprentice joiner, Alex is developing his skills working with contractor Newbuild Joinery – while being supported in other areas of learning by Newcastle College. Owen is undertaking a bricklaying apprenticeship with support from contractor Brickwork Direct. His apprenticeship is being delivered by The National House Building Council (NHBC) with whom he recently completed a five-week intensive training course down in Tamworth.

Owen said, “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity. It is exciting to be travelling and training in the midlands with the NHBC and is great to be working on such a prominent North East site.”

Alex added: “I’ve really enjoyed the work so far. I’m learning new things and the atmosphere on the site in great.”

Homes at The Rise, are being constructed by New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC) – a public-private partnership comprising Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat Homes. It is driving a £265 million project to deliver around 1,800 mixed tenure homes on the 148 acre site. To date just over 400 have been completed.

Geoff Scott, Social and Economic Impact Manager with build partner Keepmoat Homes, said: “It is fantastic to again be creating opportunities for local young people to learn trades which are much in demand. Owen and Alex have applied themselves brilliantly and we look forward to helping them progress in their learning.”

Lee McGray, NTWDC Director, added: “Our aspirations for the regeneration of this area of Scotswood have always stretched beyond the creation of new, high quality affordable homes. In addition to the 15 apprenticeships created to date, over 50 people have been employed on the project, 86% of the workforce is from the North East and over £54,000 has been spent with community interest groups, initiatives and local charities.”

The latest phase of development at The Rise has benefited from a £2.9 million grant from the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s £24m Brownfield Housing Programme.

*Picture Caption: (L-R) Alex Walker, Site Manager Steve Dickson, Social and Economic Impact Manager with Keepmoat Homes, Geoff Scott and Owen Tierney.