Equipment and technology finance providers, Lease Group, have been certified by Carbon Neutral Britain as a carbon neutral business for 2022/23.

The business has addressed their direct and indirect emissions and have reduced their carbon output by making a number of big changes, including an office relocation, a flexible work from home policy, a cycle to work scheme, digitisation of all internal processes, installation of LED lightbulbs, a move to virtual meetings only and a paperless working environment.

Through the Carbon Neutral Britain Climate Fund™, Lease Group has also offset its remaining emissions through funding internationally certified carbon offsetting projects in Britain and across the world.

Lease Group join a small percentage of businesses in the UK that are certified carbon neutral. According to a recent YouGov survey, only 8% of businesses in the UK are already carbon neutral – although 46% plan to go carbon neutral by 2050.

In the UK, businesses account for over 85% of total greenhouse gas emissions, so corporate action is a key priority for reversing and preventing the effects of climate change.

Carbon Neutral Britain helps businesses balance their carbon footprint by offsetting their total emissions through reforestation and sustainable community projects within Britain and around the globe.

Lease Group’s carbon neutral certification through Carbon Neutral Britain was awarded by an external organisation following calculation using the ISO 14064 and GHG Protocol Emissions Standard principles of relevance, completeness, consistency, transparency and accuracy.

Simon Fabb, Director at Lease Group said:

“At Lease Group, we are always looking to fulfil our responsibility to the planet – and to our customers – by reducing our impact on the environment, so we are thrilled to have received carbon neutral certification for 2022/23.

“We approached Carbon Neutral Britain with the intention of measuring and offsetting the total emissions of our organisation and are pleased to be supporting a number of ambitious sustainability projects across the globe as part of our commitment to carbon neutrality.

“As leaders in the equipment and technology finance market, we are also committed to helping UK organisations access renewable technology solutions like EV charging points, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps and micro-hydro systems by reducing the up-front purchasing costs. We recently launched our Lease Energy umbrella brand, which empowers renewable energy technology companies across the UK to offer affordable leasing options to their customers.”

James Poynter, Director at Carbon Neutral Britain commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Lease Group Limited to help identify and offset their environmental impact from 2022 and beyond.”