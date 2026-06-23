Leasecar, from Central Contacts unveils new website to enhance customer experience

Leasecar, the consumer trading brand of Central Contracts and one of the UK’s longest-established car leasing brokers, has launched a completely redesigned website aimed at delivering a faster, simpler and more intuitive customer experience.

The new-look website, which is now live, features a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, an updated colour scheme and a streamlined customer journey designed to minimise clicks and reduce confusion for visitors.

A key objective of the redesign was to improve the way customers search for leasing deals. Visitors can now browse vehicles using a wide range of criteria, including make, model, body type, budget, in-stock availability and electric vehicles, making it easier than ever to find a suitable lease agreement.

The website also introduces a dedicated Leasing Guide Hub, offering educational content designed to help customers better understand the leasing process and make informed decisions.

Built on a new content management system (CMS), the platform also provides Leasecar’s team with greater flexibility to create and update content in response to customer demand, ensuring the website remains relevant and user-focused.

Since launch, the website has demonstrated strong early performance, with increased site traffic.

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts, said: “The new website is clean, fresh and, above all else, simpler for customers to navigate, which was our primary objective. We’ve also ensured that customers have access to a comprehensive range of information and search tools, enabling them to find the right leasing deal for their needs quickly.”

“We recognise the importance of a user-friendly customer journey, which is why we’ve simplified navigation, reduced the use of industry jargon and presented information much more clearly than before. We’ve worked hard to make key actions, such as submitting an enquiry or completing an application, as straightforward and transparent as possible.”

“It’s now extremely simple to find exactly what you’re looking for at Leasecar.”

With almost 30 years of experience in the vehicle leasing industry, Leasecar has built a reputation for delivering expert guidance and competitive leasing solutions to customers across the UK.

Gareth added: “We hope our longstanding presence within the industry and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service will inspire confidence in both existing and future customers.”

For more information go to: https://leasecar.uk/