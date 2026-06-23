Workprove doubles its workforce as expansion continues

Emma Antunes, marketing manager with Curtis Mariani, head of sales at Workprove.

A SUNDERLAND-based workforce technology provider has more than doubled in size over recent months.

As part of a major expansion strategy, Workprove has recruited six new members to its Doxford-headquartered team.

This year the company secured a total of £450,000 in funding from Northstar Ventures’ Venture Sunderland Fund and £250,000 from Maven CP, while last year, it secured £150,000 from Creative UK’s North East Fund and a further £50,000 from angel investors.

This major investment is being used to accelerate growth by recruiting across product development and sales and marketing roles, and in moving into offices large enough for its expanding team.

Emma Antunes, head of marketing at Workprove, is one of the new recruits.

Emma, who has worked at tech giants Sage and Microsoft as well as running her own marketing consultancy, said: “It’s such an exciting time to join Workprove, there’s so much ambition and so much to do, but it’s a great team and everyone is working together to take the company to the next level.”

As part of the growth journey, Workprove has been renamed and rebranded from its original name Moralbox.

Emma explained: “We needed a name that is more attuned to what we do, and now my job is to get word of our brilliant products out there – across our existing markets in the UK, Australia and the U.S. – and further afield.”

The company offers three core products. Workprove is a software platform designed to support organisations across multiple sectors with training and compliance management. It enables businesses to move away from fragmented spreadsheets and manual processes, bringing all records into one secure, centralised system. With real-time visibility, automated tracking, and instant reporting, Workprove saves significant administrative time while ensuring organisations are always audit-ready.

Workpass is its mobile companion app, featuring a QR tag that allows employees to quickly and securely share their training and compliance records on demand.

Meanwhile, CourseCloud connects employers, employees, and training providers in one seamless platform, with full integration back into both Workprove and Workpass for a unified, end-to-end experience.

The job of selling these innovative products is the responsibility of another new Workprove recruit – head of sales Curtis Mariani.

Curtis has known Workprove co-founder and CEO Gordon MacPherson since their schooldays.

“We met at Easington Comprehensive and then we both went on to what is now East Durham college,” Curtis explained.

Curtis later studied human biology at the University of Huddersfield before forging a career in technology sales and business development.

“I’m thrilled to have joined such a talented team at such a pivotal time. Gordon and I have kept in touch since our school days and I met our chief technology officer John Dunnill through Gordon, so I know the business well.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying myself and I’m getting involved in all aspects of the business while watching our amazing products develop to meet the needs of our clients.”

CEO Gordon MacPherson said: “Our focus has always been on building technology that gives companies and organisations confidence in the skills of their workforce. The impressive team that we’ve taken such care to build will continue to enhance and develop our products increase awareness of our platforms and help us expand into new sectors and markets.”

Organisations benefitting from Workprove are from a range of sectors, including construction, manufacturing, food and beverage production, transport and logistics, social care and education.

Gordon added: “Workprove is effective in any highly-regulated industry where it can simplify compliance, reduce admin and build safer workplaces.”

To find out how Workprove can help your company or organisation, go to https://workprove.com