Leeds City College is working in partnership with Leeds Health and Care Careers to support more people from disadvantaged or underrepresented areas to gain the knowledge, functional and practical skills needed to get on a healthcare apprenticeship.

The scheme, a two-week course, has been designed to support people wanting to pursue a career in the healthcare sector but don’t have the baseline knowledge and skills needed, as well as give them interview support and preparation tips.

Estelle Brewster, Deputy Head of Health and Care Apprenticeships at the college, said: “We are delighted to be part of this ‘collaborative apprenticeship scheme’*.

“Our purpose-built practical care suite will allow individuals to experience some of the equipment they may come across in the sector. In turn, this will help employers recruit, retain and develop their apprentice workforce.”

Leeds Health and Care Careers works with education and health and care organisations across Leeds, as well as third sector organisations to support people within the region who are seeking employment, training, education, volunteering, work experience and support.

Michelle Stanley, People Development Manager at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “Working in collaboration with Leeds City College and the Leeds Health and Care system, we are actively removing barriers to recruitment to support people into the healthcare sector. Enabling access into apprenticeships is one way in which we can do this.

“We recruit for values and train for skills. This innovative programme enables people who may not have previously considered a career in the sector to “get in”; offering the first step into a career within health and care.”

The programme will deliver additional qualifications to enhance an apprentice’s skills and qualifications outside of the apprenticeship framework. Learners will cover topics such as dementia, mental health, communication and safer moving and handling.

The college is running two cohorts on 14 March and 25 April. To find out more information visit leedsth-tr.healthandcarecrf@nhs.net