UK LAP OF HONOUR FOR SUE BARKER, MATT DAWSON AND PHIL TUFNELL

LEEDS DATE ADDED TO SELL-OUT RUN OF SHOWS

BBC’s A Question of Sport – the world’s longest running TV sports quiz – is hitting the road in 2021 for its biggest ever live tour.

Starring long-time host Sue Barker and popular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell – along with a host of big-name guests from across the sporting world to be announced – A Question of Sport Live is the perfect way for fans to see the hit show up close in a thrilling live environment.

Six new dates – including a must-see show at Leeds Arena on November 28th – have been added to the legendary show’s first live tour in a decade while extra tickets are being released for previously sold-out dates rescheduled from 2020.

This will be A Question of Sport’s first tour since 2011 and these unmissable live shows will be a fun-packed and joyous lap of honour for Sue, Matt and Phil who step down from the TV show later next year.

A Question of Sport Live follows the popular TV format featuring many of the rounds and challenges fans of the hit show know and love.

It is also truly interactive as audience members will be able to get involved in some rounds, including the traditional ‘Sprint Finish’ finale.

Sue Barker said: “I cannot believe 2021 marks 24 years since I first joined A Question of Sport and I cannot think of a better way to bring the curtain down on my time on the show than with a live tour.

“The live shows are always hilarious, the interaction with the guests and the audience so special, we cannot wait for this.”

Matt Dawson added: “It’s been 10 years since our last tour so it goes without saying that we’re all really looking forward to going out on the road again.

“2020 was A Question of Sport’s 50th anniversary and we were gutted the live tour had to be postponed but we are determined to make up for it in 2021!”

And Phil Tufnell said: “We’ve all had so much fun down the years. The show has been a huge part of all our lives and the live tours always stick in the mind as a real highlight. This tour is going to be very special for everyone involved and the perfect way for Matt, Sue and me to pass the baton on to the new QoS team.”

The full dates are:

WED SEP 8 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

SAT SEP 11 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

SUN SEP 12 Brighton Brighton Centre

WED SEP 15 Plymouth Pavilions

FRI SEP 17 Hull Bonus Arena

SAT SEP 18 Cardiff Arena

SUN SEP 19 Sheffield City Hall

THU SEP 23 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

FRI SEP 24 Edinburgh Usher Hall

MON SEP 27 London Palladium

SUN NOV 21 London Eventim Apollo

WED NOV 24 Newcastle City Hall

SUN NOV 28 Leeds Leeds Arena

MON NOV 29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

TUE NOV 30 Southampton Mayflower Theatre

SUN DEC 5 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 20th via ticketmaster.co.uk

Joining Sue, Matt and Phil will be a number of special guest star panellists who will be revealed very soon.

A Question of Sport first burst onto the nation’s TV screens in January 1970. More than 1,000 episodes have been broadcast and more than 2,000 of the biggest names in British and international sport have appeared as panellists.

This all-new live 2021 tour is brought to you by Cuffe and Taylor, Live Nation and Simon Fielder Productions in association with BBC Studios.