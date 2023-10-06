Leeds winners feature in Yorkshire Blogger Awards 2023.

Eight Leeds-based bloggers have won category prizes in the Yorkshire Blogger Awards. The Awards, now in their third year, celebrate the diverse digital talent from Yorkshire, and provide 16 categories of winners.

Leeds bloggers featured heavily in this year’s winners. Joseph Tyrone Chance took the Beauty category for @baldylockswigs; Sophia Pathak won the Lifestyle section with @sophiapathak; Rebecca Yates won the Food award for @beckys_bites, Sabrina Sarmoria clinched the Travel category for @sabrinaescapes and Beth Webb’s @_bethology collected the Business & Education prize.

Also, the Best Crafting Award went to Karla & Sam (@unlocking.fun); the Small Business of the Year Award was won by Aimee Lauren with @rinkydinkartist, with Katie Woods picking up the prize for Most Creative Feed (@comedowntothewoods). Chloe Woods, creator of @fullerbustinspo was named Inspirational Influencer.

Yorkshire Blogger Awards spokesperson Kim Smith says: “The Yorkshire Blogger Awards recognise the powerful digital talent that the county has to offer. We’re proud to award some of the most inspiring and forward-thinking content creators, each based here in Yorkshire.”

Kim adds: “We are well established as a key event on the Yorkshire digital landscape and are looking forward to our fourth year of awards in 2024. We will be announcing nominations and information for the next awards very soon so stay tuned.”

The Yorkshire Blogger Awards are hosted by Leeds digital agency Ascensor with nominations for the awards being made by both the public and the content creators themselves. Judging is managed by a panel of digital and social media experts.

Commenting on this year’s sponsors, Kim said: “We are grateful to the support provided by our event sponsors including our category sponsors: Faces By Lauren Rippin (Beauty category), Yorkshire Garden Centres (Lifestyle), IYAKA (Food), Consultants Like Us (Business & Education), Perfect Personalised Gifts (Crafting), Systems Link (Small Business of the Year), Ascensor (Most Creative Feed) and Not Just Numbers (Inspirational Influencer).

Please follow and like us: