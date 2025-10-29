Legal 500 names Collingwood Legal as region’s ‘go to’ employment law firm

Collingwood Legal’s founder and managing partner Paul McGowan

North East law firm Collingwood Legal has been picked out as “the go-to adviser for employers and senior executives across the North” in the latest rankings from legal industry bible, The Legal 500.

The specialist Newcastle-based practice has retained its position as a tier one employment law firm and one of just two in the sector to be highlighted for its outstanding client satisfaction standards, which are judged on the publication’s detailed survey of client service and experience.

The team’s work on “complex, high-value matters, frequently advising on TUPE, collective consultations and whistleblowing claims” is spotlighted, along with its “expertise in equality, diversity and discrimination law.”

Collingwood Legal’s founder and managing partner Paul McGowan is picked out as “leading the team with standout knowledge of TUPE and whistleblowing issues,” while partner Jane Sinnamon and senior associate Charlotte McBride are both recognised for their “handling complex tribunal litigation.”

The new ratings follow Paul McGowan being named as The Legal 500’s employment lawyer of the year at their 2025 Northern Powerhouse Awards.

Founded in 2010, Collingwood Legal is a relationship-based practice with a ten-strong team which offers the full range of employment law services, including advice and training for employers on how to deal with developing workplace issues, such as the Employment Rights Bill that is currently making its way through Parliament.

It works with a number of well-known public and private sector organisations both within and outside the North East, and has particular expertise in the education, health and manufacturing.

Paul McGowan says: “Our Legal 500 ranking is a testament to the hard work, personal dedication and legal expertise of our whole team, and to be highlighted once again as leading the way in the region is something of which we’re all very proud.

“It’s especially pleasing to see so many members of our team receiving personal recognition, including Jordan Bruce and Roland Fairlamb featuring in the guide with the firm for the first time.

“Our focus is always on providing clients with high quality services which help make their operations more efficient and effective, which makes having our client satisfaction ratings recognised as among the best in the business especially satisfying.

“There are always new rules and regulations coming into force which impact on the ways in which businesses operate, and we will continue to drive the standards for providing advice and guidance to employers on the best ways to apply them to their operations.”