New numbers, same signature look: Nissan Formula E Team to finalize Season 12 preparation at Valencia test

World Champion Rowland to run #1 car with Nato switching to #23,

as the team retains its iconic livery for the new campaign

YOKOHAMA, Japan (October 23, 2025) – Nissan Formula E Team will hit the track for the first time in the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with five days of Pre-Season Testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, from 27-31 October.

The first four days will see reigning Drivers’ World Champion Oliver Rowland and team- mate Norman Nato out on track. The pair will sport new car numbers, with Rowland exercising his option to take #1, while Nato moves to the traditional Nissan #23.

After a successful Season 11, when Nissan Formula E Team clinched seven podiums including four wins, and three pole positions, the squad is looking to continue building in the final year of the GEN3 Evo era. With 17 races set for the upcoming campaign (a Formula E record), the team’s week in Valencia will be vitally important to help prepare the outfit to kick off the season strongly in São Paulo on 6 December.

In addition to the driver line-up, the Japanese squad has made the decision to also continue with its iconic livery. The famous cherry blossom pattern has been a fan- favorite ever since it debuted in Season 9 and is meaningful to the team, representing its Japanese heritage, while also now being a big part of Nissan Formula E Team’s identity in the series.

On Friday 31 October, Nissan Formula E Team’s reserve and simulator driver Abbi Pulling will head out on track for the second-ever all-women’s test, having topped the same session in 2024. This year’s test will last a full day, with Pulling set to drive the Nissan e-4ORCE 05 in two three-hour sessions. The British driver also spent time on track at the Berlin Rookie Test in July, while working in the team’s simulator since she officially joined in June this year.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: ” We’re looking forward to Pre-Season Testing in Valencia next week as we aim to build on our Season 11 achievements. After winning the Drivers’ World Championship and finishing third in the teams’ standings, our target is to continue with the ascending trajectory we’ve shown in the past few seasons, and to achieve that we need to consistently fight at the top. I believe that our unchanged driver line-up of Oliver and Norman will allow us to secure strong results from the start, with both having knowledge of our car and our systems. We’ll also get to see Abbi in action at the all-women’s test as we look to get her more valuable track time and experience, which will be crucial in her simulator work – especially now that we have our new Dynisma simulator in place. It’s a great opportunity to complete our test program and finalize all the preparation work done in the off-season before heading off to São Paulo.”