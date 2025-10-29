The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC: UK prices and specifications revealed

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is now available to order in the United Kingdom. Customers can choose from five distinct specifications – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition – with prices starting from £60,3502.

As the first model in a completely new family of vehicles, the new GLC excels in performance, range, efficiency and charging speed, and sets new standards in its class for design, value, versatility and space.

Performance and efficiency: up to 406 miles1 of range, 330 kW recharging and 489 hp

Initially the new electric GLC is offered exclusively in GLC 400 4MATIC configuration. This high performance, all-wheel drive version is equipped with two powerful electric drive units – one mounted on each axle – developing a combined 489 hp. The primary rear electric drive unit (EDU) incorporates a two-speed transmission to benefit outright acceleration and driving efficiency, while a disconnect unit (DCU) allows the front drive unit to be engaged or disengaged almost instantly depending on the driving situation. The GLC 400 4MATIC can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph.

The latest generation high-voltage lithium-ion battery in the GLC 400 4MATIC has a usable energy content of 94 kWh. The new model has a range of up to 406 miles1 in UK specification, and can be recharged at speeds of up to 330 kW at high-power 800-volt DC charging stations. A DC converter, to enable charging at lower-power 400-volt charging stations, is equipped as standard. AC charging is possible at 11 kW, though a 22 kW AC charging system can be specified. Additional drive and battery configurations will be available in future.

Other efficiency-enhancing technologies fitted as standard to the electric GLC include a multi-source heat pump and a new One-Box braking system. The One-Box system, which is designed to ensure a consistent and confident pedal feel, combines the previously separate components of brake booster, master cylinder and ESP® control unit into a single module. Almost all braking in the new GLC is carried out purely by recuperation, with a maximum recuperation performance of around 300 kW. In D-, the highest of four selectable recuperation levels, the vehicle decelerates with sufficient strength that the hydraulic brake system is not needed in over 99 percent of cases.

Dynamics, comfort and safety: great driving pleasure, with an advanced safety concept

The electric GLC can be specified with AIRMATIC air suspension with intelligent suspension control and rear-axle steering – the Refinement Package. The new Car-to-X function allows the damping to be electrically adjusted based on information from a Mercedes‑Benz vehicle driving ahead, which is transmitted in real time via the mobile network to the Mercedes‑Benz Cloud and anonymised. AIRMATIC also uses Google Maps data to keep the GLC’s ride height as low as possible for as long as possible, reducing aerodynamic drag and thus energy consumption. The driver can choose to raise the ride height manually – for the first time this is possible by voice control.

With rear-axle steering at up to 4.5 degrees, the turning circle of the electric GLC is reduced by 90 centimetres. At speeds below 37 mph the rear wheels steer opposite to the front wheels for nimbler, more agile handling. Above 37 mph the rear wheels turn by up to 2.5 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels, virtually lengthening the wheelbase and delivering enhanced stability and safety at speed, in quick lane changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres.

The passive safety concept for the new GLC is based on an intelligently engineered bodyshell with an exceptionally rigid passenger cell. Safety measures relating to the GLC’s high-voltage electrical system go above and beyond legal requirements to ensure that, after an accident, no danger arises from electrical components to occupants, first responders or rescue personnel.

With PRE-SAFE®, equipped as standard, Mercedes‑Benz vehicles can react to hazards before an accident occurs. Other active safety and assistance systems fitted to all UK-specification electric GLCs include Distance Assist DISTRONIC adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. MB.DRIVE ASSIST, available as a Digital Extra from launch, complements Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist and Lane Change Assist, giving the GLC a state-of-the-art SAE Level 2 driving assistance system.

MB.OS and the MBUX HYPERSCREEN: an expansive new spatial and digital experience

With extremely powerful chips capable of 254 trillion operations per second, the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) integrates and controls every aspect of the electric GLC – from infotainment and automated driving to comfort and charging. At the heart of this liquid-cooled system lies advanced artificial intelligence, enabling the vehicle to learn driver preferences, adapt to changing conditions and make decisions in real time for a safer, more intuitive experience. MB.OS transforms the electric GLC into an intelligent companion that thinks, learns and evolves with its driver.

The electric GLC is equipped with the MBUX SUPERSCREEN as standard, which combines three separate displays under a large glass surface: a 10.3-inch instrument cluster, 14-inch central display and 14-inch passenger display. In Sport specification, the latter serves as a digital decorative element on which a personal photo or one of 12 predefined images can be displayed. For AMG Line specification, a fully functional front passenger display is installed. From AMG Line Premium specification upwards, the electric GLC is equipped with the all-new seamless 39.1-inch MBUX HYPERSCREEN. As the largest display ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz, the HYPERSCREEN boasts exceptional clarity thanks to its high resolution and innovative matrix backlight.

Versatile: the electric GLC is the epitome of versatility, spaciousness and comfort

With a wheelbase that’s 84 mm longer compared to the combustion GLC, passengers in the electric GLC benefit from 13 mm/47 mm more legroom and 46/17 mm more headroom in the front/rear respectively. The boot provides 520 litres of capacity up to the tonneau cover and, with the rear seats folded down, it expands to 1,690 litres. The frunk (front trunk) contributes an extra 128 litres of load capacity.

The electric GLC can be specified with a trailer coupling. The maximum towing capacity of 2.4 tonnes (braked), together with ESP® trailer stabilisation, makes the new model ideal for towing large caravans, boat or horse trailers. The drawbar load of 100 kg allows for the transport of electric bicycles on a suitable carrier.

Iconic: a new era of distinctive Mercedes-Benz design

The electric GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz with the redesigned brand-defining chrome grille. This new grille is a reinterpretation of one of the most iconic design elements in the automotive industry – a functional element of the combustion vehicle era has evolved into a high-tech artwork. With a wide chromed frame, smoked-glass-look mesh structure and integrated contour lighting, the iconic grille redefines the face of the Mercedes-Benz brand. From AMG Line specification upwards the iconic grille is fully illuminated and animated by 942 polycarbonate backlit dots.

Inside, the GLC combines sophisticated design with the latest digital interfaces to create an immersive spatial experience. A large trim piece connects the centre console and the instrument panel with a dynamic sweep, merging the two into one. The electric GLC also features a new steering wheel, which includes a physical rocker switch for the speed limiter and DISTRONIC, and a physical roller switch for volume control.

Among the high-quality trim and material finishes available to customers, Mercedes-Benz is the first car manufacturer to offer a vegan interior certified by an independent organisation: the Sustainability Package. Available as a no-cost option for the GLC in Sport specification, the Vegan Society has evaluated and certified as vegan all soft-touch surface materials inside the electric GLC – from the seat upholstery to headliner, from pillar and door panels to carpeting.

Equipment fitted as standard to the electric GLC in Sport specification includes the SKY CONTROL Panoramic Roof. Constructed from insulating, laminated safety glass, the large glass surface is divided into nine zones that can be switched between transparent and opaque. For AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition specifications, 162 illuminated stars are integrated into the glass panel. These stars mimic the selected ambient lighting style and can be dimmed or deactivated.

Five, distinct specifications for the UK market

For the UK market the electric GLC is initially available in five distinct specifications: Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition. Prices start at £60,3502.

The high level of equipment fitted as part of Sport specification includes: 20” multi-spoke alloy wheels, heat and noise insulating privacy glass, LED high performance headlamps with Active Highbeam Assist, heated comfort seats, THERMATIC two-zone climate control, wireless charging for mobile devices and the Parking Package with MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST and a reversing camera.

AMG Line specification adds features including AMG bodystyling, AMG sports seats and the Memory Package. The latest DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps – now with micro-LED technology to increase the high-resolution illumination field by 40 percent, and decrease energy consumption by 50 percent – are equipped from AMG Line Premium. This specification also adds KEYLESS GO with flush-fitting door handles, the Winter Package, ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL, the Parking Package with 360 degree camera, and the Burmester® 3D Surround Sound System. AMG Line Premium Plus adds the Burmester® High-End 4D Surround Sound System, projection functions for the DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps and the new High-End Sports Seats with massage and climate control functions.

Detailed pricing and specifications are available on the Mercedes-Benz website. Customers can register their interest or place an order through the Mercedes-Benz Online Showroom or by visiting a Mercedes-Benz Agent.