Staff at a North East law firm are celebrating after being recognised in a prestigious legal guide.

Archers Law, which is based in Stockton, has been named in a number of Northern categories in the Legal 500, the leading guide to law firms and solicitors in the UK.

It was the only Teesside firm to receive Tier 1 ranking – the highest rating – in commercial property, with Chris Todd named as a leading individual and Rachel List as a next generation partner.

Leading individuals are defined as market leaders with well-established reputations, while next generation partners highlight lawyers with five years or fewer at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers and recent lead roles on multiple matters.

Across other departments, Archers received Tier 1 ranking in corporate and commercial, with David Adams recognised as a leading individual and Daniel Flounders as a next generation partner.

Chris Todd, who is also Archers’ managing partner, said: “The Legal 500 is the definitive list of the best lawyers working in the UK, so to have made the grade in so many categories is wonderful news.

“The whole of the team at Archers are driven by offering the very best service and advice to our clients, so it’s very rewarding to have our efforts recognised.”

It ranked in Tier 1 for commercial litigation, with Kenton Bazeley named as a leading individual and Helen Lyne as a rising star. The team also received Tier 2 ranking in property litigation, and contentious trusts and probate – one tier higher than the 2021 rankings.

Both the employment and family law teams were recognised as Tier 4 companies in the whole of the North.

Kenton, partner and head of litigation, added: “The Legal 500 is determined by client feedback, which makes it even more of an honour to rank so often and so highly.

“Testimonials this year focused on our ‘very friendly and empathetic service’ which is ‘well-experienced, and understands the commercial needs of its clients’.

“The way we work together was also highlighted, with one comment referring to our team as ‘exceptionally close-knit, almost like a family in the way they mesh together and make the most of each other’s strengths while mitigating any potential weaknesses’.

“I’m absolutely delighted with our rankings this year and would like to congratulate each and every member of staff for their hard work and dedication.”

For the full Northern region rankings, visit https://www.legal500.com/c/north/

For more information about Archers Law or its range of services, visit www.archerslaw.co.uk/