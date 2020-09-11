“This is such a fun collaboration celebrating self-expression, creativity and nostalgia,” says Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer for Levi Strauss & Co. “It’s Levi’s® and the LEGO Group coming together to co-create something really special and new, but undeniably familiar. With the customizable baseplates, Levi’s® is now literally a new blank canvas for LEGO play.” Exclusive to the collection, the collaboration features the first-ever flexible LEGO baseplate. It’s a pliable LEGO silicone panel onto which fans can create their own customized designs using LEGO DOTS, a new concept that was introduced by the LEGO Group earlier this year. Sewn directly on the garment, anyone can create their own design using the mosaic-like tiles that “snap” onto the baseplates. The baseplate will be available as a customizable patch on a vintage stonewash Levi’s® Trucker Jacket, a Dad Crop Trucker Jacket, 501® ’93 Straight Jeans, and a lineup of hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and accessories. Customization pieces from the collection will come with a Levi’s® and LEGO Group branded bag of 110 LEGO® DOTS, so that fans have a playful canvas for self-expression with endless options. Graphic tees are also included in the collection and while they won’t carry the customizable baseplates, they feature unique co-branded graphics that will excite fans of both brands. LEGO elements also appear in product details across the collection including primary colored shank buttons in yellow, red, green, blue, white and black. The Levi’s® standard leather patch has also been converted to a flexible red LEGO patch.