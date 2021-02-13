12/02/21

Lemon Business Solutions has invested £220K in a new omnichannel contact centre platform, allowing the company to grow and meet increasing demand for its outsourced services.

Martin Anderson, managing director of the Stockton-based contact centre solutions firm, said, “Investing in technology is essential for optimising our business and enabling us to meet demand from our growing client base. The cloud-based platform, Genesys, will allow us to ensure high quality customer service while also increasing efficiency.”

Lemon Business Solutions provides support to businesses and organisations by handling customer enquiries at outsourced call centre facilities.

The Genesys technology, delivered by Foehn, is an all-in-one omnichannel platform that provides exact routing to preferred agents based on skills and knowledge. Agents can then answer clients via voice, email, chat, text, social media and bots, with inbuilt reporting, analytics and centralised quality assurance to keep remote work levels high.

The Genesys software, which is used by global companies such as Vodafone and Marks and Spencer, is the answer to the work-from home challenge for Lemon. It takes less than an hour to train agents and provides the firm with the flexibility to support any business model, whether they continue to work from home, in the office, or a combination of the two. It allows staff to access service issues as well as monitor queues and key performance indicators.

Martin continued, “At Lemon we are committed to providing the best contact centre service and by investing in technology we will be able to continue to provide our signature service. Demand for the services we provide is growing all the time and investing in this platform will enable us to continue to expand.

“The Genesys technology combines call and screen recording that reports analytics to help us to keep on top of our customer service including response speed and abandonment rates, and we have seen these reduce significantly over the short time since we migrated to the cloud.”

Axel Ericson, senior business development manager at Foehn, said: “Foehn is delighted to have been able to support moving Lemon Business Solutions to the cloud with a market-leading customer experience solution, Genesys Cloud. With the inbuilt reporting, analytics and workforce management, Lemon Business is now able to centralise quality assurance and keep remote performance levels high.”