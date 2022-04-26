Lemon Contact Centre has reached the finals of an awards programme that recognises and honours companies improving their operations through the adoption of the latest technology and innovation.

The Tees Tech Awards recognise the organisations and individuals thriving within the region’s fast-growing digital sector together with the local companies driving their business through digital revolution.

Lemon, which provides outsourced multi-channel contact services to a range of customers and sectors across the UK, has been shortlisted in the digital transformation category.

The accolade focuses on organisations, not in the digital or technology field, which have made important advances within their business through the introduction of digital technology since the start of 2021.

Lemon was using a legacy telephone system, which only allowed it to offer voice calls to its clients alongside a ‘very rudimentary’ email service.

To improve its levels of service, it has invested in an omni-channel solution, which is recognised, by prominent sector analysts, for its innovation and growth and as a leader in the contact centre industry.

The new technology enables Lemon, which was established in 2003, to offer cutting-edge services like live chat and WhatsApp as well as Bots with artificial intelligence and automation.

To complement this change, Lemon also has installed a new dashboard and alerting technology giving it a 360-degree view of the business. It now can build business critical dashboards allowing it to monitor and measure system performance and proactively resolve issues as they arise and, critically, before its customers become aware.

To underpin this tech rollout, its server estate has been upgraded to an AWS cloud environment giving it world-class resilience and the ability to offer robust home working solutions to its operators, which were vital during some of the challenges triggered by Covid.

The transformation has created new roles in its IT, sales and operational teams. The company also has upskilled a large proportion of existing staff giving them additional knowhow and opportunities for the future.

Martin Anderson, Lemon’s chief executive, said: “Our investment in people and digital technology has enabled us to become a digitally forward -thinking business.

“To be championed as a leading example of technological advancement within the Tees area is testament to how Lemon is determined to embrace the latest innovations to ensure our performance is at optimum levels and that we offer the best possible service to our clients.

“It is a great honour that our resolve to be at the forefront of tech evolution in the contact centre sector has been officially recognised.”

The winners of the Tees Tech Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday April 28.