Licence to thrill as famed 007 number plate presents golden opportunity for one lucky owner

Primo Registrations offers ‘AU 1’ number plate for sale, famed for adorning the Rolls-Royce of ‘Goldfinger’ in the James Bond film of the same name

Primed to sell for in excess of £300,000, this number plate offers the opportunity for someone to own a piece of film history

Fast becoming investment pieces in their own right, cherished number plates, especially three-digit derivatives, are now a popular addition to any portfolio

‘AU 1’ has the benefit of no age limitations on the age of the car it can go onto, and all prices are inclusive of VAT and transfer fee

With over 20 years of expertise, Primo Registrations is a leading personalised car number plate dealer in the UK and currently has over 60 million registration plates available to purchase

Hampshire, 21 November, 2023:

Primo Registrations, a leading cherished number plate dealer, announces the sale of the ‘AU 1’ number plate, notably associated with the James Bond film ‘Goldfinger’. This exclusive and personalised number plate is now available for purchase, catering to entertainment enthusiasts and investors recognising the growing trend of number plates as valuable assets, as well as the chance to own a piece of motoring history.

Poised to change hands at in excess of £300,000 through Primo Registrations, the ‘AU 1’ registration, featuring the chemical symbol for gold (AU), once graced the vintage Rolls-Royce of notorious villain Auric Goldfinger in the 1964 film, establishing itself as an iconic cinematic reference. This registration plate is not just a representation of the enduring charm of classic James Bond movies but also a reflection of the film franchise’s cultural impact as a fusion of classic 007 appeal with contemporary aesthetic interest. Also presenting a unique investment opportunity for its new owner, this Bond-themed number plate hits the market at the same time as the Amazon Prime show ‘007: Road to a Million’ graces our screens this month, proving that the iconic spy is still very much relevant in today’s modern age.

Peter Johnson, managing director of Primo Registrations, expressed his enthusiasm for the ‘AU 1’ registration, stating: “As iconic number plates go, this one has to be right up there with one of the best, not least of all because of the plate’s association with the famed car used by Goldfinger and Oddjob to smuggle gold out of the country! It’s also nothing new that short number plates are fast becoming increasingly popular, not only because of their aesthetically pleasing stature on any vehicle but because of their investment potential, too. The last time ‘AU 1’ sold, it realised a huge return on investment for its then-owner, and we anticipate the trend will only continue, especially with shorter plates. We can’t wait to see where this one will go in the future – maybe it’ll go onto another Rolls-Royce!”

As number plates increasingly assume the role of investment pieces, the ‘AU 1’ registration represents a tangible asset with the potential for substantial returns as well as having a connection to one of the most celebrated film franchises in history. With prices for similar two-letter, number one plates ranging from £100,000 to £500,000, ‘AU 1’ offers a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of cinematic history for in excess of £300,000.

A unique opportunity to acquire a piece of cultural history and participate in the evolving landscape where number plates are viewed as valuable assets, ‘AU 1’ serves as the perfect addition to any collection and is available here. With no age restrictions associated with the number plate, meaning it can go on a car of any age, the price also includes VAT and the transfer fee, allowing the new owner total peace of mind when purchasing.