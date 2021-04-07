A leading Sheffield businessman has joined forces with ex-Professional Footballer to expand the availability of ground-breaking Molecular Bio-Physical Stimulation (MBST) therapy across the UK, starting with Sheffield.

This March, thanks to a partnership between a local businessman and a leading physiotherapist, Sheffield-based chiropractic clinic, Chiro First, will become just the second place in the North of England to become home to MBST, a ground-breaking health therapy credited with changing people’s lives.

After Andrew Sharman successfully underwent MBST (molecular bio-physical stimulation) treatment for crippling osteoarthritis at Nottingham’s Oakwood Physiotherapy & Wellness Centre in September 2020, he knew that he wanted to increase the availability of the therapy in his hometown of Sheffield, giving others the same opportunity to restore their health.

Under the care of ex-footballer and physiotherapist Ian Andrews, Andrew went from suffering pain in his hip at all times to no pain at all, and has called the non-invasive therapy “life-changing”, crediting it with postponing his hip replacement indefinitely, getting him off painkillers and getting him back on the golf course after a 16-month layoff.

The dynamic business duo has now come together to launch ‘Oakwood MBST at Chiro First’, with the first appointments taking place this month. Located on Abbeydale Road South in the Millhouses area of South West Sheffield, Chiro First is one of just 12 clinics in the UK and only the second establishment in the North of England to offer MBST, however, Ian plans to expand across the North, with additional clinics planned.

Andrew said of the partnership: “After being treated by Ian and experiencing first hand how trustworthy and knowledgeable he and his team are, and being pain-free five-months post-therapy, I jumped at the chance to be part of Oakwood MBST in Sheffield. Having MBST turned my life around and has allowed me to avoid surgery, and now I want to help to make it available to as many people as possible.”

MBST is not widely known in the UK but it has transformed the lives of thousands of people across the world over the past 20 years. It is a completely pain-free and non-invasive therapy, and at

Oakwood MBST, MBST is undertaken in a bespoke treatment room designed to make the whole experience calm and relaxing.

Ian said of Oakwood MBST: “This pioneering therapy has actually been in the UK for over ten years, and has helped thousands of different people, from teenagers who have suffered broken bones, to pensioners with arthritis, and even elite athletes such as boxer Johnny Nelson, who we successfully treated with MBST for his lower back problems and hand injuries”.

The technology works by stimulating damaged and degenerated cartilage, bone, ligament, tendon and muscle cells to encourage repair and regrowth. Once the cells of the affected area or injury have been sufficiently stimulated from MBST therapy, the cells will continue to grow and develop by themselves, reducing pain and enabling greater mobility.

To find out more or to book an appointment please visit https://oakwood.physio/ or call 01949 831 648.