  • Wed. Aug 14th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Charity North East News Northumberland

Lifeguards Windermere Challenge

ByKeith Newman Highlights PR

Aug 14, 2024 #swim safety
sweethope

A team of dedicated open-water lifeguards from Sweethope Lough are preparing for an incredible challenge: swimming the full 11.5 miles of Lake Windermere to raise funds for Tynedale Hospice in Hexham. The group, consisting of Jackie Boylan, Fenwick Ridley, Julia Roberts, Paul Snaith, and Yvonne Probert, will embark on the endurance swim on August 17th, with the aim of raising £10,000 for the charity as part of a programme of events throughout the year.

Jackie Boylan who owns Transcend Hair and Beauty in Hexham explained how she took up open water swimming, “After COVID, I was eager to get back to swimming, but I didn’t want to return to a pool. My nephew, Fenwick Ridley had been trying to get me involved in open-water swimming for years, and I finally said yes. Once I started, I decided to qualify as a lifeguard and join the team here. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Yvonne Probert, who also has a unique connection to the sport, added, “My day job with Tell Us North, which manages Healthwatch Newcastle and Healthwatch Gateshead is entirely different from this. It’s office-based and focused on health and social care, so being out here, swimming in open water, is a complete change of pace for me. It’s a wonderful balance.

“Staying healthy is important to me—I swim and run competitively. This takes up a lot of my time, and I’m lucky that Tell Us North supports me when I need time away for my volunteering work.”

The lifeguards have been rigorously training, spending up to an hour in the water each session. They’ve also participated in events like the Keswick Mountain Festival, where they swam various distances to prepare for Windermere. The team knows the swim could take anywhere from five to nine hours, depending on conditions.

TeamGB Ice Swimmer and Open Water Coach, Fenwick Ridley, who owns H2oTrails, explained how they welcome new outdoor swimmers: “We encourage people to sign up on our website, www.h2otrails.co.uk and we assess their experience and offer introduction sessions in our warm, shallow waters which are perfect for beginners.”

The team’s chosen charity, Tynedale Hospice at Home, holds special significance for them. Jackie explained, “Many of us have seen at first hand the incredible work Tynedale Hospice does. In our salon, several staff members have relied on their services during tough times. Their support has been crucial, from helping with travel to hospital appointments to providing grief counselling. We’re delighted to raise money for such an amazing cause.”

The events so far have already raised £7,500, with the team pushing to reach their £10,000 target. Donations to support the lifeguards’ swim for Tynedale Hospice at Home can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/transcend-hexham-1707123890158

By Keith Newman Highlights PR

Related Post

Charity Environment Health Life North East News
Darlington Hospice patients receiving care in comfort thanks to £3,500 OnPath Energy treatment chair grant
Aug 14, 2024 JulianFPR
North East News
RJ Advocacy partners with Hometouch, supporting Adult Social Care across the UK
Aug 13, 2024 admin
North East News
Betting on Newcastle United: Key Insights for the Upcoming Season
Aug 12, 2024 Dave Stopher

You missed

Kids
Charity Environment Health Life North East News
Charity North East News Northumberland
Digital