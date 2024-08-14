Lifeguards Windermere Challenge

A team of dedicated open-water lifeguards from Sweethope Lough are preparing for an incredible challenge: swimming the full 11.5 miles of Lake Windermere to raise funds for Tynedale Hospice in Hexham. The group, consisting of Jackie Boylan, Fenwick Ridley, Julia Roberts, Paul Snaith, and Yvonne Probert, will embark on the endurance swim on August 17th, with the aim of raising £10,000 for the charity as part of a programme of events throughout the year.

Jackie Boylan who owns Transcend Hair and Beauty in Hexham explained how she took up open water swimming, “After COVID, I was eager to get back to swimming, but I didn’t want to return to a pool. My nephew, Fenwick Ridley had been trying to get me involved in open-water swimming for years, and I finally said yes. Once I started, I decided to qualify as a lifeguard and join the team here. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Yvonne Probert, who also has a unique connection to the sport, added, “My day job with Tell Us North, which manages Healthwatch Newcastle and Healthwatch Gateshead is entirely different from this. It’s office-based and focused on health and social care, so being out here, swimming in open water, is a complete change of pace for me. It’s a wonderful balance.

“Staying healthy is important to me—I swim and run competitively. This takes up a lot of my time, and I’m lucky that Tell Us North supports me when I need time away for my volunteering work.”

The lifeguards have been rigorously training, spending up to an hour in the water each session. They’ve also participated in events like the Keswick Mountain Festival, where they swam various distances to prepare for Windermere. The team knows the swim could take anywhere from five to nine hours, depending on conditions.

TeamGB Ice Swimmer and Open Water Coach, Fenwick Ridley, who owns H2oTrails, explained how they welcome new outdoor swimmers: “We encourage people to sign up on our website, www.h2otrails.co.uk and we assess their experience and offer introduction sessions in our warm, shallow waters which are perfect for beginners.”

The team’s chosen charity, Tynedale Hospice at Home, holds special significance for them. Jackie explained, “Many of us have seen at first hand the incredible work Tynedale Hospice does. In our salon, several staff members have relied on their services during tough times. Their support has been crucial, from helping with travel to hospital appointments to providing grief counselling. We’re delighted to raise money for such an amazing cause.”

The events so far have already raised £7,500, with the team pushing to reach their £10,000 target. Donations to support the lifeguards’ swim for Tynedale Hospice at Home can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/transcend-hexham-1707123890158