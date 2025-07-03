Four exciting debuts underscore enhanced Ferrari presence at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Ferrari to debut four exciting new models in most significant public presence yet at Goodwood Festival of Speed with a new Ferrari display where two models debut:

Ferrari Amalfi – worldwide public debut of Ferrari’s latest mid-front engined sports car

worldwide public debut of Ferrari’s latest mid-front engined sports car Ferrari 296 Speciale – UK public debut of the new, lightweight special-series sports car

In the Supercar Paddock, two models make their dynamic debuts on the famous Goodwood Hill:

Ferrari F80 – a new generation of groundbreaking Ferrari supercar

a new generation of groundbreaking Ferrari supercar Ferrari 12Cilindri – the latest iconic V12 masterpeice from Maranello boasting 830 cv

London, Wednesday 2 July 2025. Ferrari North Europe proudly announces the debut of four exceptional Ferrari models as part of an enhanced brand presence at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Each vehicle embodies Ferrari’s commitment to design, innovation, and performance.

Enhanced Presence:

For 2025, Ferrari will launch a new public display, which will host two new exciting models that have joined the Ferrari model line-up this year. These include:

Ferrari Amalfi (Saturday onwards)

Ferrari’s newest 2+ coupé featuring a 640 cv front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 engine. The AmalfI evolves the Grand Tourer concept, blending elegance and excitement in a sports car capable of combining extremely high performance with great everyday versatility. The modern, sculpted design and high-tech interior include a triple-display HMI and advanced onboard comfort, including the reincorporation of physical buttons within the steering wheel design.

Ferrari 296 Speciale

The 296 Speciale is a special version of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinetta that represents the extreme evolution of the 296 GTB, setting a benchmark in driving enjoyment. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 120-degree twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 880 cv. The ICE has been lightened and reinforced with components also derived from Formula 1, while the 8-speed DCT transmission has been optimized with the Ferrari fast shift strategy to maximize electric torque and make gear changes even quicker and more engaging. Weight has been reduced and aerodynamic downforce increased by 20% compared to the 296 GTB. The chassis has been revised for even more responsive and precise track behaviour; the new extra boost software strategy delivers full power during high-performance laps. Its compact dimensions and design integrate radical technical solutions—such as rear gamma wings, suspended splitters, and an enlarged diffuser evoking a racing aesthetic.

Other models exhibited at the Laundry Green display include an iconic Classiche-certified Ferrari F50, a Ferrari Purosangue from the ‘Tailor Made’ atelier programme, where detailed individual personalisation is selected to create a truly one-off specification.

Dynamic Debuts:

Two distinct new models make their UK dynamic debuts, as the pair take to the iconic Goodwood Hill in the Batch 6 – Supercar Run:

Ferrari F80

The F80 is Maranello’s sixth supercar. The carbon-fibre chassis houses a hybrid power unit that delivers 1200 cv, 900 of which come from the 499P-derived V6 engine, that took two consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victories in 2023 and 2024. The three-litre V6, internally known as F163CF, boosts the specific power output level to 300 cv/l. The remaining 300 cv are produced by the 800 V hybrid system with an electric front axle (e-4WD) and a rear electric motor (MGU-K). The technological transfer from Formula 1 introduces e-turbos (MGU-H), which generate power from the excess kinetic energy from the rotation of the turbines and eliminates turbo lag. Designed for maximum performance, the car produces 1050 kg downforce at 250 km/h. At the rear is an active wing which adjusts continuously both for height and incidence. The active suspension, whose upper arms are made using 3D metal additive manufacturing technology, dramatically improves the handling especially on the track. The Boost Optimisation records the track and provides an extra power boost in the areas needed to reduce lap times. The ‘1+’ cockpit is asymmetrical: its single-seater effect is geared towards driver comfort, even though the F80 is homologated for two people. The F80 is limited to 799 units and will be produced until 2027, the year the company celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Ferrari 12Cilindri

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is inspired by the Ferrari Grand Tourers of the ‘50s and ‘60s and fully embodies the mission of the front-engine V12 two-seater Ferrari with a blend of elegance, versatility, and performance. It represents the latest evolution of this lineage, passing on a unique heritage and elevating it to new standards of performance, comfort, and design. The shapes express sportiness, class, and sobriety: simple and harmonious lines integrate innovations such as integrated active aerodynamics to ensure unparalleled performance, the front-hinged clamshell bonnet that enhances the engine compartment, and classic design cues, like the twin pair of exhaust pipes typical of Ferrari 12-cylinders.

The Prancing Horse will also be represented through a stunning line-up of historic and contemporary models, entered by devoted Ferrari collectors – many of which are supporting Goodwood’s 75 years in Formula 1 celebrations.

75 Years of Formula 1:

As the only team to compete in every Formula 1 season since the championship’s inception in 1950, Ferrari proudly embraces this year’s Festival theme: ‘75 Years of F1’.

Highlights include the Ferrari Tipo 500 F2, famously driven by Alberto Ascari, which won consecutive F1 world championships in 1952 and 1953. Equally notable is the Ferrari 640 from 1989 – the first Ferrari F1 car to successfully implement a paddle-shift gearbox, a pioneering technology that transformed the sport in the 1990s and directly influenced Ferrari road model development. Modern F1 icons also take to the Hill, including the legendary title-winning F2002, demonstrating Ferrari’s enduring legacy in motorsport excellence.

Ferrari’s presence at Goodwood wouldn’t be complete without the presence of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team and Ferrari Drivers. The Scuderia Ferrari will be showcasing the Ferrari SF90 from 2019 and the SF21 from 2021.

Full entrants list:

Year Make and Model 1952 Ferrari 500/625 1956 Lancia -Ferrari D50A 1961 Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’ 1975 Ferrari 312T 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Rally 1987 Ferrari F1-87 1988 Ferrari 639 1989 Ferrari 640 1989 Ferrari F40 1997 Ferrari F310B 1999 Ferrari F399 2002 Ferrari F2002 2008 Ferrari F2008 2016 Ferrari FXX-K 2019 Ferrari SF90 2021 Ferrari SF21 2023 Ferrari Roma 2023 Haas – Ferrari VF-23 2024 Ferrari Daytona SP3 2024 Haas – Ferrari VF-24 2024 Ferrari 296 GTS 2024 Ferrari Roma Spider 2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider 2025 Ferrari F80 2025 Ferrari 499P M 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 July.