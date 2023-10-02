Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41 to Feature Sacrilege Motors Porsche 911 EV-Conversion in Special Exhibition

Saturday’s “Sounds of Lime Rock” will bring together significant vehicles to showcase the past and the future on the track’s front straight.

LAKEVILLE, CT (August 31, 2023) — Sacrilege Motors, a bespoke performance, restoration and electric-conversion studio, is proud to be invited by Lime Rock Park Principal Skip Barber to participate in a very special exhibition midday on Saturday, September 2nd, during the Lime Rock Historic Festival 41.

Sacrilege Motors President Bobby Singh will be behind the wheel of the company’s performance-tuned and EV-converted Porsche 911 America Roadster, a U.S. version of the Carrera 2 Cabriolet Turbo-look, and one of only 250 built. Coming off their wildly successful world debut on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Sacrilege Motors returns to their home track Lime Rock Park, where their extensive chassis development and tuning was undertaken. The company’s production facility and headquarters are only minutes away from the fabled track, housed in an ex-Skip Barber facility.

Skip Barber who was Lime Rock Park’s principal owner and led the track for nearly four decades of growth, was excited to see the Sacrilege Motors 964 on the beautiful circuit. “I’ve known Sacrilege Motors President Bobby Singh for many years. He’s a brilliant Porsche technician and a very accomplished driver. When Bobby told me about the project and asked to use the track for development, we wholeheartedly agreed. As a Tesla owner myself, I appreciate the technology they are utilizing. But the fact that they have been able to preserve the classic Porsche driving experience has changed the playing field for EV conversions. I can’t wait to drive it myself.”

Bobby Singh appreciates Barber’s enthusiasm. “Skip is a legend in the motorsports’ world. Not just for his brilliant stewardship of Lime Rock Park, but also for his incredibly successful racing career and most significantly, for the world-renowned racing school that he founded. If anyone understands the importance of the driving experience, it’s Skip. I’m really looking forward to showcasing the 964 in front of the massive crowds at Lime Rock this weekend. And then, I would love to toss the keys to Skip.”

Sacrilege Motors co-founder and CEO Phil Wagenheim is excited for the weekend. “As a longtime Porsche owner myself, the goal from the start with this project was to preserve the unique experience of a Porsche. The steering feel, the handling, the braking, even the weight transfer, we set a very high bar for ourselves. Through our countless hours of engineering, and our outstanding partners at Fellten and Penske Racing Shocks, we think we’ve nailed it. In less than two weeks, to go from the lawn at Pebble Beach to our home track, to be featured on this legendary circuit in front of our friends and family, is pretty wild.”

Sacrilege Motors was founded in 2020 by finance entrepreneur and corporate CEO Phil Wagenheim and Porsche expert driver and tuner Bobby Singh, who brings three decades of experience restoring, building and tuning elite Porsche sports cars, including the 959, Carrera GT, 918 Spyder, and Porsche Cup cars. Wagenheim and Singh, who are both passionate owners and drivers of air-cooled Porsche 911s, caught the Porsche bug early, enchanted by the analog feel and precise handling of a classic 911. Their mission is to create the most captivating EV-conversion Porsche 911s available. Some might call such conversion work heresy, but others welcome the act of retaining the classic 911’s uniquely enjoyable driving dynamics, while reducing its need for maintenance and environmental impact. Sacrilege Motors delivers a Porsche 911 with all of the instant power of an EV, and the familiarity of the Porsche 911 driving experience.

Sacrilege Motors restores 1974-1994 Porsche 911s to concours-level quality, focusing on Porsche driving dynamics, breathtaking performance, exquisite interior design, and the most reliable conversion to all-electric power. Sacrilege Motors does not manufacture or sell automobiles. Sacrilege Motors is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 911® and TARGA® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.

The product of Sacrilege Motors is a Porsche 911 that has been restored, EV-converted, and refined by Sacrilege. Out of respect for Porsche, and to respect Porsche’s trademark rights, these 911s should never under any circumstances be referred to or described as a “Sacrilege,” “Sacrilege911,” “Sacrilege Porsche 911” or a “Porsche Sacrilege 911,” or in any other manner that suggests that it is anything but a Porsche 911 that has been restored and converted to electric power by Sacrilege Motors.

