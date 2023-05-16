List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

Summer is here, and it’s time to relax and enjoy the sunshine during this leisurely season. One great way to have fun with friends and family is through laughter, so we’ve compiled a list of the greatest clean jokes for summer vacation. These will surely put a smile on your face and make your summer even better!

Pool Jokes

With the summer heat, most people spend their days in the pool. Here are some funny jokes to tell while you’re swimming:

Why did the lifeguard kick the elephants out of the pool? They kept dropping their trunks. Why did the sunburned tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark? Frostbite. Why did the pineapple stop swimming? It ran out of juice! Why don’t ducks swim during the daytime? They don’t want to quack up the sun!

Beach Jokes

The beach is another perfect place to relax during the summer. Here are some beach jokes to share while you’re soaking up the sun:

What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investi-gator. What do you get if you cross a snake and a pie? A pie-thon. Why did the seagull fly over the sea? Because if it flew over the bay, it would be a bagel. What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite.

Camping Jokes

Summer often means camping alongside lakes and mountains. Here are some hilarious jokes to make your camping experience even more enjoyable:

Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged. What did one hat say to another hat? You stay here, and I’ll go on ahead. Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts. What do you call cheese that doesn’t belong to you? Nacho cheese. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

These are just a few of the great clean jokes to tell during the summer. Whether you’re by the pool, at the beach, or camping in the wilderness, these jokes are sure to make everyone laugh and create unforgettable memories. So, kick back, relax, and enjoy your summer with good food, good friends, and great laughs!

